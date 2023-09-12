 Skip to content

N-Age update for 12 September 2023

Item Mall Update (September 12)

Share · View all patches · Build 12167444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's up, @Students!?

Item Mall Update!

Check it out here: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/Update/2896

Have fun shopping ~

VFUN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1863391 Depot 1863391
  • Loading history…
