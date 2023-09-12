Item Mall Update (September 12)

What's up, @Students!?
Item Mall Update!
Check it out here: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/Update/2896
Have fun shopping ~
VFUN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
What's up, @Students!?
Item Mall Update!
Check it out here: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/Update/2896
VFUN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update