20230912-HotFix

Build 12167379 · Last edited 12 September 2023

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309129

<Game Content Fixes>

-Connect

Fixed object not being synchronized when connecting.

When the client is connecting to the Internet,

the death of the client after depositing money

will cause the amount of money to be wrong has been fixed.

-Equipment

Adjustment of some equipment balance

-Cube

Red brick can't place has been fixed.

-Building

Some building has been fixed.

Window B C drop has been fixed.

Coin Bank interface revamp.

-Dungeon

Map generation failure when Dungeon leave has been fixed.

Dungeon has been fixed.

-Text

Text translation correction.

-Update

Creation World has made some minor update.