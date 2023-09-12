 Skip to content

HAINYA WORLD update for 12 September 2023

20230912-HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 12167379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309129
<Game Content Fixes>
-Connect
Fixed object not being synchronized when connecting.
When the client is connecting to the Internet,
the death of the client after depositing money
will cause the amount of money to be wrong has been fixed.

-Equipment
Adjustment of some equipment balance

-Cube
Red brick can't place has been fixed.

-Building
Some building has been fixed.
Window B C drop has been fixed.
Coin Bank interface revamp.

-Dungeon
Map generation failure when Dungeon leave has been fixed.
Dungeon has been fixed.

-Text
Text translation correction.

-Update
Creation World has made some minor update.

Changed files in this update

