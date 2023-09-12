Patch notes Sept 12th 2023

Major fix:

We think we have found out the reason why saving the game in the first level would prevent the game from starting for a small number of players. This issue should be fixed in this patch, but please don't hesitate to contact us either through Steam discussions or our official Discord if you still encounter crashes relating to this. As it only happened on some machines, it was difficult to test reliably.

Thank you for your patience.

Other fixes:

Maze guard should spawn correctly after player dies in the room it's in

Maze guard music should not start if the guard is not present

Fixed a couple of places players could get stuck (between meshes etc.)

Added a small light to guide players out of the maze better

Modified the textures of a certain letter to better indicate there might be something more to it

Fixed an issue where Get to the Church objective could reactivate

Added a few blocking volumes to prevent OOB

Tweaked the frequency of some hints

Glowing crystal screen effect now a bit more visible

Also I'd like to take this chance to THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. It has been so great watching all of your streams and videos and reading all the messages.

Link to Discord: https://discord.gg/aKJhx5Zty2