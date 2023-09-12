 Skip to content

Wildstrive update for 12 September 2023

BUG FIXES #4

12 September 2023

  • Fixed FVX of the skeleton (when walking and running, dust from under the feet was not displayed);
  • Fixed the disappearance of loot in the form of a falling bag, now it does not fly off and does not fall under the ground texture;
  • Fixed and added interaction sounds (example: chopping a tree);
  • Added new music to the background;

