- Fixed FVX of the skeleton (when walking and running, dust from under the feet was not displayed);
- Fixed the disappearance of loot in the form of a falling bag, now it does not fly off and does not fall under the ground texture;
- Fixed and added interaction sounds (example: chopping a tree);
- Added new music to the background;
Wildstrive update for 12 September 2023
BUG FIXES #4
