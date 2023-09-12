 Skip to content

Cozy Space 物宅空间 update for 12 September 2023

CozySpace Update v1.01.001

Share · View all patches · Build 12167278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Free camera/Orthographic view

We have added a free camera in the perspective into the game, which allows players to switch angles at will in the perspective to better arrange the room! At the same time, an orthogonal perspective is added, allowing players to preview their rooms under different perspective logic.

R: Switch perspective/orthographic view
Q/E: Infinity rotating room
space: Return to the perspective

Adsorption logic adjustment

The adsorption logic has been modified, and the original too precise grid adsorption has been changed to wall adsorption. Most of the current furniture can be placed against the wall.

Bug fixes and modifications

  1. Fixed the error where a window created in blueprint mode would turn into a door after entering the game.
  2. Adjusted the appearance time of mouse hover prompts.
  3. Optimized the display effect of the racing simulator screen.

Thank you again for your support and companionship!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2524482
  • Loading history…
