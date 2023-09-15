FURRY SHADES OF GAY 3 - OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there, friends!

IT'S HERE!

Go grab yourself a copy of Furry Shades Of Gay 3, because it's out NOW! I'm so glad I don't have to keep these stories all to myself anymore!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953540/Furry_Shades_of_Gay_3_Still_Gayer/

5 NEW STORIES!

It's finally time to welcome our new boys in the family, as well as say hi to your deeply loved couple! Find lots of new ways to entertain a smoking hot boy at work and pick the boss' attention, visit Italian winery with a chance of getting something more than just photos, take care of the back pain (hot masseur included!), choose a love nest with your all-time favorites and spend the last summer day and night in the scout camp.

THE LOVE POTION OF STORIES AND PUZZLES!

Third time is the charm - hotter, bigger, louder! The stories are now partially voiced, they have become longer and funnier to explore. And the cherry on top - drop dead hot animations of all the hot boys making love! What more to wish for? There's nothing like a good old challenge of Match-3 - we took all the best from the previous games and made it better for you! Solve the puzzles and have fun!

SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

No matter if you're an old fan or just got here - we've got everything you need to start and continue your journey into the sweet paradise of love, lust and hottest boys in the area!

We're so happy to finally bring you our new game, it's such a pleasure to see you all gather for our releases, we appreciate your support and endless love. Each of us worked hard for this one, and I'm sure you'll like Furry Shades Of Gay 3 as much, as previous parts.

Wishlist our new game, if you're into girls as well:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221840/Sex_and_the_Furry_Titty_3_Come_Inside_Sweety/

And if you're into solving mysteries, boys, girls and other funky sexy creatures, we invite you into our Mansion of Memories:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2576350/Mansion_of_Memories_Prologue/

Okay, it's time to go and play, enjoy the game and don't forget, that we're always open for the feedback!

Can't wait to see what you think of the new boys and new stories.

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games

Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR

XO,

Shane