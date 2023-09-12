September 12 Update Changelog

Greetings, Survivors.

There were some serious game design problems in the first version of our release, after some tinkering they are now fixed in the new version, the specific fixes are as follows:

Abnormal values of some weapons and passives. Elite monster treasure chest display problem. Resurrection upgrade in the shop doesn't work because the function is not properly implemented yet, they are as of now temporarily removed.

4.Optimized some of the existing experience problems!

Thank you for your support of this small game, we have received your messages and feedbacks and we are actively trying to solve the problems, I hope that this fixed version could provide a more satifactory experience.