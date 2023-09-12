 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WastelandElysium update for 12 September 2023

September 12 Update Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12167022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Survivors.
There were some serious game design problems in the first version of our release, after some tinkering they are now fixed in the new version, the specific fixes are as follows:

  1. Abnormal values of some weapons and passives.
  2. Elite monster treasure chest display problem.
  3. Resurrection upgrade in the shop doesn't work because the function is not properly implemented yet, they are as of now temporarily removed.
    4.Optimized some of the existing experience problems!

Thank you for your support of this small game, we have received your messages and feedbacks and we are actively trying to solve the problems, I hope that this fixed version could provide a more satifactory experience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2439722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link