Crimen - Mercenary Tales sails to PCVR! 🏴‍☠🍺

Greetings, adventurers! ✊

Let's raise a toast, for today marks a truly extraordinary occasion! We are incredibly excited to announce, that at this very moment the world of swashbucklin' tales of grandeur, riches, and legendary feats has made its debut on Steam! That's right - from now on, you can play Crimen - Mercenary Tales in the PCVR version 🏴‍☠😁

Eight charismatic heroes, an array of amazing locations (including haunted castles, shipwrecks, and besieged fortresses), an arsenal of historically accurate weapons, along with blood, sweat, and tears (of laughter) await! Delve into the era of sabers clashes and gunpowder blasts, but beware... a whole host of enemies are just waiting to defeat you - the mighty Mercenary - and gain undying fame and glory. Cross your blades with skilled swordsmen, undead sailors, and creatures straight out of European fairy tales. You think you handle them all?

The adventure is about to begin! What can you expect?

One of the most important elements of Crimen - Mercenary Tales, right next to its appealing, comicbook-like graphic design and dynamic, arcade combat style is humor 🤣 You will soon discover, that the humorous and mockery vibe is present at every next step of your journey.

Silly lines from main characters and their enemies, easter eggs, pop-culture references, or ridiculous situations are just to begin with! However, don't be fooled by Crimen's playful form, as the 17th century Europe 💀 was a place of many dangers and deadly threats. If you are into difficult challenges, you can try your luck (and most of all - skills) by increasing the difficulty level or trying to unlock all 100 achievements. It is up to you to write your own story!

🤜 Let's wrap it up! Check out Crimen features: 🤛

• Slasher combat system that sets Crimen apart from the typical physics-based VR titles

• Eight incredible funny adventures told by eight expressive characters

• Appealing and colorful comic-like visuals

• Great deal of humor, easter eggs, and pop-culture references

• 100 Achievements to unlock

• Numerous historically relevant weapons and locations from 17th-century Europe

• Awesome Slav folk musical background from Arkadiusz Reikowski

Sounds awesome? Of course it does! 😁 Grab your sword now and fight for the title of the greatest Mercenary in history! We can't wait to see how you'll do in the role of great... and a bit quirky heroes. Be sure to tell us about your adventures via our Discord server and Social Media channels, aight?

Cool, see you there! 👀