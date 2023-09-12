Patch 0.6.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12166784 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey all! Another quick patch to resolve the bugs coming in from the big update.

+ New additions and changes this patch:

Added new backpack retrieval services to Alex and the Druid. They collect a dropped backpack in the world for a small fee.

Added 3 new custom map icons for mining locations.

Added Lightstone dust and stone drops to lightning projectile tower.

Made the shipwreck armor locations a little more noticeable.

Increased healing from mushroom stew and lowered its crafting cost.

Lowered falling tree damage to player.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

Fixed bed respawning in the caves not working and causing player to sometimes fall thru map (sorry for anyone that experienced this).

Fixed player being able to die during level changing.

Fixed visual artifacts from egg sacks and other prefabs using particles that make crazy colors fill the screen.

Fixed music not fading when changing levels.

Fixed save file duplication issue.

Fixed the backpack spawning in the air on death.

Fixed issues causing the Void Troll to not respawn.

Fixed clay vendor from 2nd town not working.

Added missing steak pie recipe to the pantry and other storage containers.

Fixed repairable bridges not properly loading after being rebuilt.

Fixed enemies not moving in the tomb entrance level.

Fixed various spelling and grammar mistakes across item names and NPC dialogues.

Fixed constantly respawning machine parts crate on desert island.

Fixed issues with cursing the tomb levels and them not resetting properly afterward.

Fixed blueprints not disappearing from purchased decoration items.

Fixed Titanium ore showing x/7 instead of x/8

Stopped coal form showing x/10 in storage

Fixed some dungeon warp alters not being enabled by their chest unlock.

Please keep the bug reports coming if you find any issues! Thank you all for the great feedback and quick reporting :)

~ Julian