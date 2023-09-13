Age of Darkness: Final Stand – v0.10.1 Hotfix Update – Out Now!

Protectors of the Light,

Following our recent Quality of Life Update, we’ve shipped a new Hotfix to cover off several issues not already captured in v0.10.0. Our team is grateful to the positive feedback we’ve received from these changes and is looking ahead to bringing the Campaign to a thrilling close in Exile’s Return this winter.

The reports and feedback we receive via our Steam forums or through our Discord player support channel are invaluable, so thank you to our passionate community for having your say.

Check out the full patch notes and known issues below:

Release Notes

Crashes

Fixed a crash that could occur when a unit’s attack speed drops to zero while charging an enemy.

Fixes & Changes

SURVIVAL AND CAMPAIGN

Fixed an issue where Resource Pick-Ups would visually display incorrectly as Dark Essence.

SURVIVAL ONLY

Fixed an issue where the Final Keep visuals would not update when the player upgraded to the Final Keep.

CAMPAIGN ONLY

Fixed an issue where buildings would visually display as damaged or on fire, despite being at full health.

Known Issues

We're aware of the following issues and are actively working on solutions in a future update:

Fog of War being revealed for too long during a Death Night.

Issues with target priority not working correctly when enemies are on low health.

Cyrus’ Violent Volley Ultimate ability not always dealing damage correctly.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘player-support’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time, Protectors of the Light…

Age of Darkness: Final Stand