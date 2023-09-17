Curses Update

We're happy to share the new Curse system for Card Craft. Added difficulty after beating a roguelike is the gold standard and we've had it on the road map for quite a while, but now it's finally here! Now, we're not huge fans of linear such "ascension" systems (i.e. a fixed order of modifiers that has no flexibility and must be beaten one at a time), so we opted for a more customizable system where you can pick and choose what curses you want to challenge yourself with (much like the "heat" system in Hades). You can even crank it all the way up right off the bat if you want.

With this update Card Craft is getting close to being feature complete for a 1.0 launch. We expect launch to be after the holidays though, so as to give ourselves a bit of a break, have enough time for proper marketing efforts, and make sure the game is properly polished.

Again as a reminder, we intend our 1.0 launch to coincide with a price increase, so remind your friends to pick it up before then!

Here's a detailed breakdown of everything in update v0.7.0:

CURSES

Curses unlock after beating the final boss.

New curses tab in the start menu to add curses before a run.

A handful of curse-related achievements.

BALANCE & QUALITY OF LIFE

Changed default heroes (swapped Deiryu Ren with Hikal Barka).

Reword hero power relic trigger to reflect behavior better.

Prevent perks from being changed mid-run.

Replaced the wiggling ring in the tutorial.

Minor visual change to Augment menu.

BUG FIXES