[Sing Together 0.4.1] Update Released

Hello and welcome to Sing Together, the VR karaoke that aims to be the Earth's largest karaoke
In the 0.4.1 update, we focused on overall performance and multiplayer matchmaking network issues.
Stay tuned for more rich and seamless multiplay experiences in the future.
[Sing Together 0.4.1 Update🎤]
- Replacing the Multiplay Network Base
- Multiplay Server Integration
- Multiplay room creation and entry network bug fixes
- Various usability improvements
- Some bug fixes
[And finally]
** Thanks for playing.
If you want to know more about Sing Together, please join us on the official Sing Together Discord!
