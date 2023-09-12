[Sing Together 0.4.1] Update Released



Hello and welcome to Sing Together, the VR karaoke that aims to be the Earth's largest karaoke

In the 0.4.1 update, we focused on overall performance and multiplayer matchmaking network issues.

Stay tuned for more rich and seamless multiplay experiences in the future.

**

**

Replacing the Multiplay Network Base

Multiplay Server Integration

Multiplay room creation and entry network bug fixes

Various usability improvements

Some bug fixes

**

[And finally]

** Thanks for playing.

If you want to know more about Sing Together, please join us on the official Sing Together Discord!

