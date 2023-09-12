 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sing Together: VR Karaoke update for 12 September 2023

[Sing Together 0.4.1] Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12166348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello and welcome to Sing Together, the VR karaoke that aims to be the Earth's largest karaoke
In the 0.4.1 update, we focused on overall performance and multiplayer matchmaking network issues.
Stay tuned for more rich and seamless multiplay experiences in the future.

**

[Sing Together 0.4.1 Update🎤]

**

  • Replacing the Multiplay Network Base
  • Multiplay Server Integration
  • Multiplay room creation and entry network bug fixes
  • Various usability improvements
  • Some bug fixes

**

[And finally]

** Thanks for playing.
If you want to know more about Sing Together, please join us on the official Sing Together Discord!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1781141 Depot 1781141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link