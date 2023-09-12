 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Horde Dominator update for 12 September 2023

Change the protagonist, add new zombies, add the zombie severed limb system, tha

Share · View all patches · Build 12166297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change the protagonist, add new zombies, add the zombie severed limb system, thank you

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2545131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link