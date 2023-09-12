New Ways of Moving: Gamepad support, Lots of new gun upgrades, OST, Concept art

I've been hard at work on the game and wanted to share some updates with you:

Integrated a dash ability; use the shift key.

Added a super jump feature, activated by pressing down.

Implemented gamepad support.

You can now adjust configurable controls to fit your play style.

Introduced a significant number of gun upgrades, roughly between 32 and 48. They alter the gameplay considerably.

Upgrades have transitioned to deitycoin instead of player level.

I've also shared some concept art to give insights into my design journey.

A new OST is ready, and it's available for a free download.

Your feedback helps me refine and improve. Thanks for being on this journey with me. I think I added alot more lol.