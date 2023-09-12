New Ways of Moving: Gamepad support, Lots of new gun upgrades, OST, Concept art

I've been hard at work on the game and wanted to share some updates with you:
- Integrated a dash ability; use the shift key.
- Added a super jump feature, activated by pressing down.
- Implemented gamepad support.
- You can now adjust configurable controls to fit your play style.
- Introduced a significant number of gun upgrades, roughly between 32 and 48. They alter the gameplay considerably.
- Upgrades have transitioned to deitycoin instead of player level.
- I've also shared some concept art to give insights into my design journey.
- A new OST is ready, and it's available for a free download.
Your feedback helps me refine and improve. Thanks for being on this journey with me. I think I added alot more lol.
Changed files in this update