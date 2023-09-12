 Skip to content

Deios I // Directors Cut update for 12 September 2023

New Ways of Moving: Gamepad support, Lots of new gun upgrades, OST, Concept art

Share · View all patches · Build 12166265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been hard at work on the game and wanted to share some updates with you:

  • Integrated a dash ability; use the shift key.
  • Added a super jump feature, activated by pressing down.
  • Implemented gamepad support.
  • You can now adjust configurable controls to fit your play style.
  • Introduced a significant number of gun upgrades, roughly between 32 and 48. They alter the gameplay considerably.
  • Upgrades have transitioned to deitycoin instead of player level.
  • I've also shared some concept art to give insights into my design journey.
  • A new OST is ready, and it's available for a free download.

Your feedback helps me refine and improve. Thanks for being on this journey with me. I think I added alot more lol.

