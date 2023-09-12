v1.4.1 - Survivor Pass Update

Survivor Pass





Unlock content by playing the game and gaianing xp, every 100xp you get 1 tier higher in the pass.

Survivor Pass - Content

6 Free tier ( Quick Chat )

8 Free tier ( Skins )

9 Premium tier ( Skins )

23/50 tiers are obtainable content.

Important!

All items contained in the pass are limited time, once obtained you keep em forever but after the pass has ended all tiers that have not been obtained will be lost forever, you have 6 weeks from now to complete the pass. ( end date : october 24, 2023 ).

Survivor Pass - Premium

Survivor Pass - Premium | DLC Steam Page.

Free tier content can be like the name says, obtained for free by only playing.

Premium tiers on the other hand can only be obtained if you have the premium pass dlc bought.

Perk Sync

One major improvement Is that perks of all survivors will now sync ( selected perk, icon, ammo & cooldown ).

This makes it so when spectating players you can see their perks and states, so far the system works fine and I think this is an major improvement and addition to the game.

Improvements

The round timer should now set itself to 5 seconds if all players have their perks selected.

More feedback for actions added.

More visual feedback added.

Changes

Nerfs

Duke will now make an sound when activating earthquake.

Earthquake will now have an 3 second cooldown after being canceled.

While invisible you cannot interact with the exit door anymore.

Buffs

Earthquake will now use dynamic cooldown depending on how far you charge it.

Earthquake charging speed increased by 10%

Stalker's motion sensor will now ping the first survivor that is detected.

Stalker's motion sensor will now increase stalkers max stamina +2.5% per detection (max +10%).

Fixed