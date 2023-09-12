 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 12 September 2023

Patch note 1.0.10.85

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added import/export(editor settings) of SBP files for old SB specifications
  • Added joint sample projects
  • Added FAQ to documentation

