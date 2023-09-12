v0.954: Dangerous Dungeons and Display

I've just uploaded GearHead Caramel v0.954. This version makes dungeons slightly more dangerous- personal scale damage has been increased, and certain monsters are more likely to hit your characters. Some new equipment has been added to shops to help you deal with these new threats.

Another change is the addition of a config option to indicate your party members on the map. No more will you enter a building and wondering who's on your team and who isn't. If you don't like it, you can turn off the indicators from the config menu.

Plus, there are a bunch of smaller changes. Multiple bugs have been fixed. Carrying capacity is now shown in the backpack display (for characters- you can load your mecha with gear until it can't even move). There are some new portrait bits. Here's the complete list of changes:

Carrying capacity now shown for characters in backpack display

Athletics skill now increases carrying capacity

Right and left keys can be used to scroll through lancemates in inventory interface

Increased damage of personal scale attacks

Rebalanced some monsters to make them more dangerous

Added config option to indicate lance members on map

Fixed music volume bug

Added some new portrait bits

Fixed crash if PC name has space or special character in it

As usual, try it out and let me know what you think. Thanks to everyone who reported bugs and/or requested features.