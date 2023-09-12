Update - Sept. 11

Hi all,

Fairly large update this time. The two biggest additions are Steam achievements and the debug screen.

Steam Achievements have sort of been in the game for a while, via the medals in the Headquarters screen.

Now they are actually hooked into the Steam API, so they can be achieved properly now. I've also added a debug screen which allows you to make some modifications to the game. Rather than using a typical console and forcing players to memorize debug commands, I just created a new popup that can be activated using the 'Console' hotkey (which can be changed in the Settings screen).

From here you can:

Modify the current Front Status: Roads, Railroads, Medical Supply, and Aerodrome Quality

Unlock and re-lock division upgrades

Add divisional supply levels, Valour points, convalescents, and prisoners

Add stats to individual units, as well as adding Alert, Drunk, and Deloused effects.

Unlock aircraft tiers and generate new planes of each tier.

Tweak numbers of field units and reserve units.

Increase or decrease both unit attack strength and defense.

Modify stats and traits for both officers and pilots.

Create new officers (and pilots, in the next update - I realize as I type this that I forgot to implement this feature).

Trigger random events

Remove existing effects from random events.

The debug screen is probably my last major content update - from here on out, I'll be focusing on quality of life issues and optimization. I'm out of wholesale new features to add after all these years, so I'm looking to release the game for real sooner rather than later. Please do bring up any major issues you run into - at this point I'm open to just about anything!

Bugfixes/Changes:

Steam Achievements are now active. They are the same as the medals that can be viewed from the Headquarters screen.

Division medals now display progress.



Due to popular request, I've added a debug console. Instead of a console, it's a pop-up screen that lets you modify certain things about the game, such as altering officer attributes, adding supplies, or triggering random events.

Planned tiles no longer appear until they start being built when fog of war is enabled. If you want to see the tiles planned, you can use the 'Show unit paths' button in the top right, now the 'Show unit paths and planned construction' button. Planned tiles still appear as before when fog of war is disabled.

Icon no longer covers up movement speed and range when selecting new reserve unit types.



Fixed bug with Overwhelming Fire medal.

Fixed potential bug with Engineer Mutiny random event where a null unit was targeted for the event, causing it to have no effect.

Fixed Verdun medals on the Headquarters screen. The French medal was showing for Germany, and vice versa.

Recalled units properly partake in ongoing offensives when using the mass assault button at the top of the screen. Previously, they would be unaffected, since mass assault units were only calculated at the start of an offensive.

Mining Tools upgrade tooltip added to Tunnels and Mines if still locked. Previously, these two building types would be omitted entirely, causing confusion.



Bridge construction speed has been increased, but now only Engineers can build them. However, any unit can repair or destroy them.

Fixed issue in which the AI would not properly bring in new units as the French at Verdun.

Speed of units being rotated back into the front line has been slightly decreased during mass offensives, and slightly increased between offensives.

When playing as Germany, the initial offensive on the Verdun map now starts on Feb. 21 as it did historically.

New Localization keys:

HELPER_UNIT_ACTION_TOOLTIP_MINING_TOOLS_REQUIRED

EVENT_CHIEF_OF_STAFF_NEW_STAFF_OFFICER_DEBUG

EVENT_CHIEF_OF_STAFF_TELEPHONE_LINES_DEBUG

EVENT_CHIEF_OF_STAFF_BORROWED_RUNNERS_DEBUG

EVENT_OPERATIONS_NEW_GUNNERY_TACTICS_DEBUG

EVENT_OPERATIONS_SHELLS_TAKEN_DEBUG

EVENT_OPERATIONS_LARGE_SCALE_EXERCISES_DEBUG

EVENT_OPERATIONS_FOREIGN_ADVISORS_DEBUG

EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_MEDAL_DEBUG

EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_AIR_MEDAL_DEBUG

EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_RESERVES_TAKEN_DEBUG

EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_CENSOR_MAIL_DEBUG

EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_DRILL_SERGEANT_DEBUG

EVENT_LOGISTICS_RAIL_HEAD_DEBUG

EVENT_LOGISTICS_WIRE_EQUIPMENT_DEBUG

EVENT_LOGISTICS_SUPPLIES_TAKEN_DEBUG

EVENT_LOGISTICS_POW_BUILD_SUPPORT_DEBUG

EVENT_LOGISTICS_ENGINEER_MUTINY_DEBUG

EVENT_LOGISTICS_SUPPLY_RESHUFFLE_DEBUG

EVENT_INTELLIGENCE_AIR_SURVEILLANCE_DEBUG

EVENT_INTELLIGENCE_COMMUNICATIONS_RESEARCH_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_PILOT_LEAVE_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_DISEASE_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_CO_BIRTHDAY_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_SHELLSHOCKED_OFFICER_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_COMMUNICATIONS_SABOTAGE_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_AUSTRIA_KAISER_DEAD_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_RUSSIA_TSAR_ABDICATE_DEBUG

EVENT_ALL_GERMANY_KAISER_ABDICATE_DEBUG

DEBUG_CONSOLE_APPLY_CHANGES

DEBUG_CONSOLE_FRONT_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_SUPPLY_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD

DEBUG_CONSOLE_SUBTRACT

DEBUG_CONSOLE_AIRCRAFT_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_AIRCRAFT_CREATED_PREFIX

DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_UPGRADES_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_UPGRADES_UNLOCK

DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_UPGRADES_LOCK

DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_LIMITS_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STATUS_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_ALERT

DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_DRUNK

DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_DELOUSED

DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_TRAIT_TOOLTIP

DEBUG_CONSOLE_SUBTRACT_TRAIT_TOOLTIP

DEBUG_CONSOLE_TOGGLE_COMMANDERS_TOOLTIP

DEBUG_CONSOLE_TOGGLE_PILOTS_TOOLTIP

DEBUG_CONSOLE_CREATE_NEW

DEBUG_CONSOLE_EVENTS_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_EVENTS_TRIGGER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_EVENTS_REMOVE_EFFECT

DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_HEADER

DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_ATTACK

DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_DEFENSE

DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_HALF

DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_FULL

DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_DOUBLE

Updated Localization keys:

TOOLTIP_MOVEMENT_INFO

Thanks for playing!