Update - Sept. 11

Fairly large update this time. The two biggest additions are Steam achievements and the debug screen.
Steam Achievements have sort of been in the game for a while, via the medals in the Headquarters screen.
Now they are actually hooked into the Steam API, so they can be achieved properly now. I've also added a debug screen which allows you to make some modifications to the game. Rather than using a typical console and forcing players to memorize debug commands, I just created a new popup that can be activated using the 'Console' hotkey (which can be changed in the Settings screen).
From here you can:
- Modify the current Front Status: Roads, Railroads, Medical Supply, and Aerodrome Quality
- Unlock and re-lock division upgrades
- Add divisional supply levels, Valour points, convalescents, and prisoners
- Add stats to individual units, as well as adding Alert, Drunk, and Deloused effects.
- Unlock aircraft tiers and generate new planes of each tier.
- Tweak numbers of field units and reserve units.
- Increase or decrease both unit attack strength and defense.
- Modify stats and traits for both officers and pilots.
- Create new officers (and pilots, in the next update - I realize as I type this that I forgot to implement this feature).
- Trigger random events
- Remove existing effects from random events.
The debug screen is probably my last major content update - from here on out, I'll be focusing on quality of life issues and optimization. I'm out of wholesale new features to add after all these years, so I'm looking to release the game for real sooner rather than later. Please do bring up any major issues you run into - at this point I'm open to just about anything!
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Steam Achievements are now active. They are the same as the medals that can be viewed from the Headquarters screen.
- Division medals now display progress.
- Due to popular request, I've added a debug console. Instead of a console, it's a pop-up screen that lets you modify certain things about the game, such as altering officer attributes, adding supplies, or triggering random events.
- Planned tiles no longer appear until they start being built when fog of war is enabled. If you want to see the tiles planned, you can use the 'Show unit paths' button in the top right, now the 'Show unit paths and planned construction' button. Planned tiles still appear as before when fog of war is disabled.
- Icon no longer covers up movement speed and range when selecting new reserve unit types.
- Fixed bug with Overwhelming Fire medal.
- Fixed potential bug with Engineer Mutiny random event where a null unit was targeted for the event, causing it to have no effect.
- Fixed Verdun medals on the Headquarters screen. The French medal was showing for Germany, and vice versa.
- Recalled units properly partake in ongoing offensives when using the mass assault button at the top of the screen. Previously, they would be unaffected, since mass assault units were only calculated at the start of an offensive.
- Mining Tools upgrade tooltip added to Tunnels and Mines if still locked. Previously, these two building types would be omitted entirely, causing confusion.
- Bridge construction speed has been increased, but now only Engineers can build them. However, any unit can repair or destroy them.
- Fixed issue in which the AI would not properly bring in new units as the French at Verdun.
- Speed of units being rotated back into the front line has been slightly decreased during mass offensives, and slightly increased between offensives.
- When playing as Germany, the initial offensive on the Verdun map now starts on Feb. 21 as it did historically.
New Localization keys:
- HELPER_UNIT_ACTION_TOOLTIP_MINING_TOOLS_REQUIRED
- EVENT_CHIEF_OF_STAFF_NEW_STAFF_OFFICER_DEBUG
- EVENT_CHIEF_OF_STAFF_TELEPHONE_LINES_DEBUG
- EVENT_CHIEF_OF_STAFF_BORROWED_RUNNERS_DEBUG
- EVENT_OPERATIONS_NEW_GUNNERY_TACTICS_DEBUG
- EVENT_OPERATIONS_SHELLS_TAKEN_DEBUG
- EVENT_OPERATIONS_LARGE_SCALE_EXERCISES_DEBUG
- EVENT_OPERATIONS_FOREIGN_ADVISORS_DEBUG
- EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_MEDAL_DEBUG
- EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_AIR_MEDAL_DEBUG
- EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_RESERVES_TAKEN_DEBUG
- EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_CENSOR_MAIL_DEBUG
- EVENT_ADMINISTRATION_DRILL_SERGEANT_DEBUG
- EVENT_LOGISTICS_RAIL_HEAD_DEBUG
- EVENT_LOGISTICS_WIRE_EQUIPMENT_DEBUG
- EVENT_LOGISTICS_SUPPLIES_TAKEN_DEBUG
- EVENT_LOGISTICS_POW_BUILD_SUPPORT_DEBUG
- EVENT_LOGISTICS_ENGINEER_MUTINY_DEBUG
- EVENT_LOGISTICS_SUPPLY_RESHUFFLE_DEBUG
- EVENT_INTELLIGENCE_AIR_SURVEILLANCE_DEBUG
- EVENT_INTELLIGENCE_COMMUNICATIONS_RESEARCH_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_PILOT_LEAVE_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_DISEASE_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_CO_BIRTHDAY_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_SHELLSHOCKED_OFFICER_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_COMMUNICATIONS_SABOTAGE_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_AUSTRIA_KAISER_DEAD_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_RUSSIA_TSAR_ABDICATE_DEBUG
- EVENT_ALL_GERMANY_KAISER_ABDICATE_DEBUG
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_APPLY_CHANGES
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_FRONT_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_SUPPLY_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_SUBTRACT
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_AIRCRAFT_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_AIRCRAFT_CREATED_PREFIX
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_UPGRADES_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_UPGRADES_UNLOCK
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_UPGRADES_LOCK
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_DIVISION_LIMITS_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STATUS_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_ALERT
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_DRUNK
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_DELOUSED
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_ADD_TRAIT_TOOLTIP
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_SUBTRACT_TRAIT_TOOLTIP
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_TOGGLE_COMMANDERS_TOOLTIP
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_TOGGLE_PILOTS_TOOLTIP
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_CREATE_NEW
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_EVENTS_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_EVENTS_TRIGGER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_EVENTS_REMOVE_EFFECT
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_HEADER
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_ATTACK
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_DEFENSE
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_HALF
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_FULL
- DEBUG_CONSOLE_UNIT_STRENGTH_DOUBLE
Updated Localization keys:
- TOOLTIP_MOVEMENT_INFO
