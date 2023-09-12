"Logiart Grimoire" Early Access Version Released!

The early access version of "Logiart Grimoire" has been released today!

While the game is still in development, we would like to work towards its completion with all of our users.

We encourage you to give it a try and share your feedback and suggestions with us!

If you have any requests, feedback, or questions, please feel free to post them on the community bulletin board!

We also share updates on the development progress and game information on Jupiter's Twitter.

We would be delighted if you could follow us there as well!

Jupiter Official Twitter Account