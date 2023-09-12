 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Logiart Grimoire update for 12 September 2023

"Logiart Grimoire" Early Access Version Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12165951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The early access version of "Logiart Grimoire" has been released today!

While the game is still in development, we would like to work towards its completion with all of our users.
We encourage you to give it a try and share your feedback and suggestions with us!

If you have any requests, feedback, or questions, please feel free to post them on the community bulletin board!

We also share updates on the development progress and game information on Jupiter's Twitter.
We would be delighted if you could follow us there as well!
Jupiter Official Twitter Account

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link