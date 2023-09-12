 Skip to content

mtion studio update for 12 September 2023

Patch #10 Transparency Support for NDI Inputs

Patch #10 Transparency Support for NDI Inputs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello creators!

Excited to let you all know that we added transparency support to all NDI inputs. Now when streaming content from applications that support it, the alpha channel in the video will be used to render parts of the display invisible inside mtion studio. This is great if you want to get an avatar inside the space!

As always, your insights and feedback drive our improvements. Keep them coming! Connect with us directly on Discord. We're dedicated to refining mtion studio to offer the best user experience possible. Dive in and explore the new features!

Happy Creating,
The mtion studio team

