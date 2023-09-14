**
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Update #1 (Patch v.1.0.3)
**
Major Fixes:
- Added Friends-Only games on all platforms
- Fixed Final Boss achievements and popups
- Fixed an issue where proper audio failed to load
- AMD: Fixed flickering issues
Online / Multiplayer fixes:
- Browse game & Online multiplayer: Support for friends only games
- You can now host an online multiplayer lobby for friends only using the "Host Friends" button
- Lobbies: Fixed the max lobby search result(s)
Gameplay Fixes:
- Added a failsafe to prevent issues with low fps configurations (Level 4 water puzzle fix)
- Limited the amount of jumps player can do with Wind Burst Leap
- Fused objects are now always kept active
- Fixed levitation stagger getting canceled early if levitating a staggered enemy
- Levitation: Properly synced switching from over-the-head levitation to accurate levitation when playing on gamepad
- Various physics optimizations
- Fixed an issue with invisible players
- Fixed Pontius's charge direction incorrectly syncing in online multiplayer (made sure he faces forward when charging)
- Fixed Game Over blocking final cutscene
- Fixed player ghost effect sometimes getting disabled after immortality flashing ends
UI/Locale:
- Options menu fonts now update when text language is changed
- Matched players menus background size and position with other similar menus
- Updated buttons for "default", "highlight", and "pressed", fixing them in both the Lobby and the Players Menu.
- Updated the background menu image with a more high resolution version
- Set player name to "local host name" if it's empty. This should fix some offline game hosting issue for GOG users.
- Fixed an issue with controller vibration
- Fixed game not pausing when controller disconnects
- Fix for narration being skipped in Level Select Menu
- Fix for not being able to buy/refund upgrades on Nintendo Switch
- Fixed "controller missing" popup pause not being cleared in all the cases where the popup was closed
- Tab menu (Skill tree, customization, collections) text fixes
- Mouse hover no longer prevents the use of keyboard or controller to navigate tab menu
- Customize character button now works with mouse
- Fixed W and S keys on PC causing double input on level select menus checkpoint list
- Fixed "The Spell of Gravity Reversal" overlapping with upgrade point counter on Nintendo Switch
- Swapped "Difficulty" and "Password" sorting options in browse menu
- Fixed Players menu to better fit localizations on Nintendo Switch
Level fixes:
General:
- Major Cutscene audio fix to joining players!
- Fixed many objects being incorrectly affected by Wind Burst
Level 1:
- Pressure plate fix
Level 2:
- Fix early skeleton spawn
Level 3:
- Missing waterwheel sound fix
Level 4:
- Fixed the water wheel puzzle not working correctly for users with low FPS
- Reset the rotation of the ending puzzle double-pole waypointdrive (also adjusted the collisions)
- Fixed moving platform moving from windburst, potentially getting entirely stuck
- Fixed a charge triggered voiceline.
- Spikes fixes
- Ropetarget fixes
- Art fixes
- Battlemusic fixes
Level 5:
- Audio stopper tweak
- Music volume fix
Level 6:
- Cart issues fixed
Level 7:
- Music volume fix
Level 8:
- Fixed missing collision
Level 9:
- Minor audio fix
Level 11:
- Fixed issue with a Lava area cover
- Various audio fixes
- Fixed a platform and breakable wall issue
- Enemy navigation fixes
- Ledgegrab fixes
Level 12:
- Added a simple hatch in a multiplayer normal puzzle
Level 13:
- Audio fix to physics object
- Windburst fix to elevator
Level 14:
- Minor audio and physics fixes
- Camera fix
- Windburst basket fix
Level 16:
- Minor art fix
- Fixed Valeribot getting stuck in egg bomb attack state with a well timed cannon shot.
Level 17:
- Out of bounds fix
Level 18:
- Cube stopper fix
- Animation culling fix
- Fix for mage enemy not respawning after knocking it off the platform in the final fight
- Prevented early triggering of a fight before solving a puzzle
Level 19:
- Audio fix
Level 20:
- Fixed incorrect music playing
- Fixed final boss trophy unlock and credits stuff so they'll actually have time and are guaranteed to trigger for client(s)
- Also fixed end of level trophies to trigger earlier
Audio:
- Fixed missing impact sounds in multiple levels
Lvl 7: Gold Bars, Lvl 6: Hard Mirror Box Wheels, Lvl 16: Wheel Rock, Lvl 17: Electric Generator, Lvl 13: Beam Block
Localization:
- Fixed Polish typo in language choices
- Fixed German linebreak in menus
Other:
- Level exit: Increased the fade out time a bit
- Cinematics: Fix for level 9 skill quest cinematic camera spinning weirdly if the opening cinematic was played during the same run
- Fixed bow drawing visualisation not showing for joining players
- Fixed a crash related to Achievements
- Fixed a crash caused by a controller player using keyboard and/or mouse to navigate customization menu
- Added additional THQN and Globalstep names to Credits
Changed files in this update