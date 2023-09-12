Repair
-
Fix the problem that green jade bamboo cannot be planted
-
Fixed an error in the description of the Demon Raising Canon
-
Fixed the issue of locked items sold by automatic vending, and replaced the lock identifier
-
Added drop of Tianfeng true feather (Sin Yuan Stream, nine ghost cave will drop)
-
Modify the Pure Spirit description question
-
Fix some effects error BUG
-
Add a close button to the planting selection list
-
Fixed a BUG where you could drag the mana around
optimize
-
Added the restriction description of hero repair when the sorcerer is equipped (the studio will only select the sorcerer that achieves the corresponding repair)
-
Adjusted the game mode of breakthrough - Chain deficiency
Changed files in this update