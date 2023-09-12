 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 12 September 2023

1.0.12

Build 12165492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. Fix the problem that green jade bamboo cannot be planted

  2. Fixed an error in the description of the Demon Raising Canon

  3. Fixed the issue of locked items sold by automatic vending, and replaced the lock identifier

  4. Added drop of Tianfeng true feather (Sin Yuan Stream, nine ghost cave will drop)

  5. Modify the Pure Spirit description question

  6. Fix some effects error BUG

  7. Add a close button to the planting selection list

  8. Fixed a BUG where you could drag the mana around

optimize

  1. Added the restriction description of hero repair when the sorcerer is equipped (the studio will only select the sorcerer that achieves the corresponding repair)

  2. Adjusted the game mode of breakthrough - Chain deficiency

