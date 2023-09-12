Patch 0.11.0 - MASSIVE patch with real extraction gameplay

Biggest change in this patch is the introduction of the full extraction gameplay loop. You can now create an account in the main menu, join an expedition, extract loot, manage your inventory in the main menu and bring loot into your next expedition. You can also choose to play without an account. Your progress will not be saved in that case

Patch notes:

Extraction game mode with stash management in main menu. I've also added a button to grant you some items. These items are very OP so I suggest to not use them on the current map

Extraction points now activate after 10 minutes. One is selected at random to activate periodically after 10 minutes. More extraction points added

Settings menu is now accessible in game. Press Escape to access items

New items added with Cooldown Reduction and Fire Rate stat

Added customized damage text style for damage taken from the Tower's Curse

Added ability to join an expedition with 1 click instead of selecting server

Ranged abilities can now be used while interacting

Interactables will now display a hint popup showing which keybind interact is on

Fixed a bug where shooting a projectile into a portal would teleport players (very weird)

Internal patch notes:

Made Linux servers work, which decrease server costs by a signifiant margin