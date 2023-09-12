9-12 Optimization and BUG fixing

BUG Fix: The cannon first blasts the stone road, then builds the land point, and then builds the stone road. The stone road cannot be displayed correctly.

Optimization: When there are too many corpses and the Megalodon event is triggered, the Megalodon will appear on the map on the side closest to the average position of the corpses.

Optimization: When there are more than a certain number of Megalodons on the same screen (1000), the Megalodon appearance event will not be triggered.

BUG FIX: The border trade port in the north cannot be built using blueprints

New feature: Improve the uniqueness of enemies in other territories: increase enemy brutality characteristics (kill the player's soldiers directly instead of fainting)

Optimization: Porters can move items directly from one shelf to another according to the planned inventory.

Optimization: When building a bridge, the ground plants and stones are automatically cleaned without moving the ground items to avoid being unable to complete the cleaning task due to rocks on the river, causing the construction process to get stuck.