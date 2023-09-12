-stack in backup bug fix
-토끼전 -SKY DEFENDER- (Special) Lv.10->Lv.?
-From now on, a guidance message will be displayed when entering the extra pack.
rote²(roteSquare) update for 12 September 2023
2023-09-12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-stack in backup bug fix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PROJECT-A Content Depot 1735671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update