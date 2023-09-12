 Skip to content

rote²(roteSquare) update for 12 September 2023

2023-09-12

Build 12165147

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-stack in backup bug fix
-토끼전 -SKY DEFENDER- (Special) Lv.10->Lv.?
-From now on, a guidance message will be displayed when entering the extra pack.

Changed files in this update

PROJECT-A Content Depot 1735671
