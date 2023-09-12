 Skip to content

Bleak Frontier update for 12 September 2023

Patch 0.61.0

Patch 0.61.0 · Build 12165026

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new tooltips and alerts
-Adjusted fire rate and power use of missile silo
-Fixed broken auto fortify option
-Fixed visual issues with upgraded Town Halls, Taverns, and Greenhouses
-Fixed issue with Burner Power Plant placement when power is low
-Fixed issue with Defender achievement
-Increased MM Interface throughput by 1.35%

