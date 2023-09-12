Coming Soon: Season 4: Hallo-Drift!

Get a spooooooky preview of Season 4 of KartRider: Drift with our latest Pit Stop video!
Season 4 - Hallo-Drift:
* **Season 4 Major Changes:**
* New **Graveyard** Track Theme, including items and characters to match
-
New Tire Mark item
-
New Crossover Game Mode
-
New items in Item Mode with balance adjustments
-
Major Quality-of-Life changes and other improvements
-
Read the Dev Blog - Season 4 Improvements post for more details!
-
Season 4 Duration:
- PDT/PST (UTC -7/-8): Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, November 8, 2023 4:00 PM PST
- CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 1:00 AM CET
- JST (UTC +9): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 9:00 AM
- AEST/AEDT (UTC +10/+11): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 11:00 AM AEDT
-
Time Attack Rankings, Season Best, and other seasonal content will be reset.
-
When the season ends, there will be an Off-Season until the beginning of the next season.
-
This Off-Season is a rest period until the beginning of the next season, with no season content such as Racing Passes or Daily/Premium Challenges.
Changed depots in stage branch