Coming Soon: Season 4: Hallo-Drift!

Get a spooooooky preview of Season 4 of KartRider: Drift with our latest Pit Stop video!

New Tire Mark item

New Crossover Game Mode

New items in Item Mode with balance adjustments

Major Quality-of-Life changes and other improvements

Season 4 Duration: PDT/PST (UTC -7/-8): Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, November 8, 2023 4:00 PM PST

CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 1:00 AM CET

JST (UTC +9): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 9:00 AM

AEST/AEDT (UTC +10/+11): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 11:00 AM AEDT

Time Attack Rankings, Season Best, and other seasonal content will be reset.

When the season ends, there will be an Off-Season until the beginning of the next season.