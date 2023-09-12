 Skip to content

KartRider: Drift update for 12 September 2023

Coming Soon: Season 4: Hallo-Drift!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Get a spooooooky preview of Season 4 of KartRider: Drift with our latest Pit Stop video!

Season 4 - Hallo-Drift:

* **Season 4 Major Changes:**   
      * New **Graveyard** Track Theme, including items and characters to match

  • New Tire Mark item

  • New Crossover Game Mode

  • New items in Item Mode with balance adjustments

  • Major Quality-of-Life changes and other improvements

  • Read the Dev Blog - Season 4 Improvements post for more details!

  • Season 4 Duration:

    • PDT/PST (UTC -7/-8): Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, November 8, 2023 4:00 PM PST
    • CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 1:00 AM CET
    • JST (UTC +9): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 9:00 AM
    • AEST/AEDT (UTC +10/+11): Thursday, September 14, 2023 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, November 9, 2023 11:00 AM AEDT

  • Time Attack Rankings, Season Best, and other seasonal content will be reset.

  • When the season ends, there will be an Off-Season until the beginning of the next season.

  • This Off-Season is a rest period until the beginning of the next season, with no season content such as Racing Passes or Daily/Premium Challenges.

 

Changed depots in stage branch

