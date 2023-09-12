Somnipathy available now!

It's been almost a year since the first public access to Somnipathy arrived here on Steam, with our original demo for the game during the lead in to Next Fest October 2022. The game has come a long way since then, in large part due to the feedback of those of you who tried our demo in that time. We'd like to thank all of you who have played the demo, given us notes, and wishlisted the game.

Truly, thank you.

And to everyone who is about to dive into the world of Somnipathy? We appreciate you. It means so much to us that you are choosing to experience the fruit of our labor, and we look forward to taking in what you all have to say in the days, weeks, and months to come.

Now, a few quick notes about the release version of Somnipathy!

The BIG changes:

Powers have been added! Aggy can now discover strange and incredible reusable powers to help in her journey. Can you find them all?

Level 1 has had many new scenes and events added - if you've already played through level 1 in the demo, we encourage a fresh start to experience all the changes!

Massive upgrades have been implemented to the UI in every area - the HUD, the inventory, and the hotbar have all seen changes since the last version of the demo. We encourage you to check the settings page from the main menu before starting your first foray into story mode!

A profanity filter option is available in the settings page, to make the story mode safe for younger players or for those of you who wish to create content intended for all ages!

Settings also includes a helpful theme changer, to increase accessibility and readability of many in-game elements!

Steam Achievements! There are lots of them to discover, try to collect them all!

Everything is better in every way. We're serious.

If you're still undecided about making the plunge into a world without(?) sleep, check out some of the streamers who have graciously agreed to feature Somnipathy on their channels this week:



That's all for now - enjoy your adventures in Somnipathy!