浮生箓2：九九行歌 update for 12 September 2023

《浮生箓2：九九行歌》1.0.2.40版本更新公告

《浮生箓2：九九行歌》1.0.2.40版本更新公告

一．Bug修复
1.修复了部分宗门售出的灵果错误的问题
2.修复了青门化神与炼虚技能购买错误的问题
3.修复无法购买天赋点问题，长生石获得改为自动使用
4.修复筑基境界突破加载问题

