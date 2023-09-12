《浮生箓2：九九行歌》1.0.2.40版本更新公告
一．Bug修复
1.修复了部分宗门售出的灵果错误的问题
2.修复了青门化神与炼虚技能购买错误的问题
3.修复无法购买天赋点问题，长生石获得改为自动使用
4.修复筑基境界突破加载问题
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
《浮生箓2：九九行歌》1.0.2.40版本更新公告
一．Bug修复
1.修复了部分宗门售出的灵果错误的问题
2.修复了青门化神与炼虚技能购买错误的问题
3.修复无法购买天赋点问题，长生石获得改为自动使用
4.修复筑基境界突破加载问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update