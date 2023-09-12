- Fixed the issue of selecting upgrade to fail due to page flipping during upgrade
- Added the ability to hide the sidebar in real mode
- Fixed possible bugs of shogi in flip mode
- Updated multi action mechanism, now able to take multiple actions within one turn, and updated multiple new chess games such as two-step chess, Eternal chess (test), etc
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 12 September 2023
V1.2.0 version update instructions
