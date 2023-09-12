 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 12 September 2023

V1.2.0 version update instructions

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the issue of selecting upgrade to fail due to page flipping during upgrade
  2. Added the ability to hide the sidebar in real mode
  3. Fixed possible bugs of shogi in flip mode
  4. Updated multi action mechanism, now able to take multiple actions within one turn, and updated multiple new chess games such as two-step chess, Eternal chess (test), etc

