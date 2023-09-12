 Skip to content

Fallen Angel: Hell Survival Playtest update for 12 September 2023

Play Test Release Update v1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Play Test Release v1.02

• Fixed an issue that was allowing the character to crouch when UI windows were open, causing the camera to get stuck at the wrong height.
• Fixed a bug that allowed the player to access interactable objects through walls and floors.
• Fixed a bug that was causing corner blocks to rotate to their default position when the player entered a saved game from far away from the corner blocks.
• Fixed a bug that stopped NPC’s from seeing obstacles between them and their target.
• NPC’s now pay more attention to doors.
• Fixed a problem with NPC’s having trouble targeting their nearest enemy.
• Fixed an issue where when you moved a placing object too close to the player it would push them back very fast including through walls.
• Added Hint Icons to Crafting Objects.
• Plenty of other little bug fixes and tweaks.

Changed files in this update

