Play Test Release Update v1.02

Play Test Release v1.02

• Fixed an issue that was allowing the character to crouch when UI windows were open, causing the camera to get stuck at the wrong height.

• Fixed a bug that allowed the player to access interactable objects through walls and floors.

• Fixed a bug that was causing corner blocks to rotate to their default position when the player entered a saved game from far away from the corner blocks.

• Fixed a bug that stopped NPC’s from seeing obstacles between them and their target.

• NPC’s now pay more attention to doors.

• Fixed a problem with NPC’s having trouble targeting their nearest enemy.

• Fixed an issue where when you moved a placing object too close to the player it would push them back very fast including through walls.

• Added Hint Icons to Crafting Objects.

• Plenty of other little bug fixes and tweaks.