New Beta Build for 1.1 Patch (Part 2)

tl;dr; Setting to disable the turn timer and changes to accommodate this setting

This patch added a new setting to the run settings screen to disable the turn timer. This has been a long requested feature that I have not prioritized as my focus has been on the core gameplay and game balance.

You can play it over on the beta branch.

Please let me know if you find any bugs or if you want me to add any other quality of life changes.

Notes #2

Added a new Run Setting to Enable/Disable the Turn Timer This will hide the turn timer and allow the player to take as long as they want during their turn Disabling the turn timer will always turn off Steam achievements. I decided to do this because I designed the game around having a turn timer and while I’m all for player playing the way they want to play, the achievements might lose their feeling of accomplishment since the game will be significantly easier without the turn timer. I would be interested in refining the turn based gameplay if this is something you players want. Disabling the turn timer will also disable any real-time game elements as these were balance around a turn timer and would be over powered without a timer. Currently the Yo-Yo and Firewall map hazard are disabled. Game speed will still adjust how fast the other game elements move, but will no lower apply to the player's turn.. because well there is no timer with this setting.

Changed the Jak character’s starting ability to use the Jak Trap instead of the Yo-Yo. This help makes the new turn timer setting work, and feels a bit more thematic

Lowered the “I am the Loot Hoarder” achievement from 100 chest to 50 chests

Gambit Level Progression will now always be enabled regardless of the game speed, previous you could only progress the Gambit level if achievements were enabled. This is another change made to align with the new turn timer setting.

