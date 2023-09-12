New Beta Build for 1.1 Patch (Part 2)

tl;dr; Setting to disable the turn timer and changes to accommodate this setting
This patch added a new setting to the run settings screen to disable the turn timer. This has been a long requested feature that I have not prioritized as my focus has been on the core gameplay and game balance.
You can play it over on the beta branch.
Please let me know if you find any bugs or if you want me to add any other quality of life changes.
Thanks,
-Aarimous
Notes #2
-
Added a new Run Setting to Enable/Disable the Turn Timer
- This will hide the turn timer and allow the player to take as long as they want during their turn
- Disabling the turn timer will always turn off Steam achievements. I decided to do this because I designed the game around having a turn timer and while I’m all for player playing the way they want to play, the achievements might lose their feeling of accomplishment since the game will be significantly easier without the turn timer. I would be interested in refining the turn based gameplay if this is something you players want.
- Disabling the turn timer will also disable any real-time game elements as these were balance around a turn timer and would be over powered without a timer. Currently the Yo-Yo and Firewall map hazard are disabled.
- Game speed will still adjust how fast the other game elements move, but will no lower apply to the player's turn.. because well there is no timer with this setting.
-
Changed the Jak character’s starting ability to use the Jak Trap instead of the Yo-Yo. This help makes the new turn timer setting work, and feels a bit more thematic
-
Lowered the “I am the Loot Hoarder” achievement from 100 chest to 50 chests
-
Gambit Level Progression will now always be enabled regardless of the game speed, previous you could only progress the Gambit level if achievements were enabled. This is another change made to align with the new turn timer setting.
Notes #1
- Added floating text which will warn the player when there are 25, 20, 15, 10, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 turns left in the act. The goal here is to add anticipation for the act endings.
- A new zoom out animation will play when completing the act
- A new zoom out animation will play when winning the game
- Fixed some bugs with the animations when the player dies
- Fixed some bugs where navigating from the game over screen to the main menu would flash the game screen
- Fixed a bug where blocked damage would not show correctly
- Steadfast Protector: now reduced 25% of incoming damage, previously this was a flat 30 damage, which made the relic really good early, and less good later. This will make the relic have the same power during the whole game.
Changed depots in beta branch