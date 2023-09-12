 Skip to content

Cellosseum update for 12 September 2023

Patch 1.03

Patch 1.03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prevented scores from being uploaded to the leaderboards if the player used the command console
  • Ensured score-based achievements get triggered when the player clears the score, rather than the end of the run
  • Fixed a bug where "Welcome to the Food Chain" would not unlock for certain players that beat Boss 1

