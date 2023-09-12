UPDATE 29: On the hunt for bugs!

Sound of laser turrets less present and improved spatialization

Volume balancing for all in-game music

Mission 1 earns more money than before

Increased number of enemies on the first 3 levels

Corrected some interface and turret description issues

New tutorial on camera movements using keyboard, mouse and combined commands

Improved animations

Hardcore mode is now displayed in the interface at the end of a mission

Improved sound for Paul's lightsaber

Sound level lowered for some deafening sound effects

Correction of a bug in the game's end credits

Fixed a bug related to the position of the "Airdrop" crate delivery ship

The final launch of CARNAGE OFFERING is coming soon!

If you spot any other bugs, don't hesitate to share them in the Steam reviews.