UPDATE 29: On the hunt for bugs!

Sound of laser turrets less present and improved spatialization
Volume balancing for all in-game music
Mission 1 earns more money than before
Increased number of enemies on the first 3 levels
Corrected some interface and turret description issues
New tutorial on camera movements using keyboard, mouse and combined commands
Improved animations
Hardcore mode is now displayed in the interface at the end of a mission
Improved sound for Paul's lightsaber
Sound level lowered for some deafening sound effects
Correction of a bug in the game's end credits
Fixed a bug related to the position of the "Airdrop" crate delivery ship
The final launch of CARNAGE OFFERING is coming soon!
If you spot any other bugs, don't hesitate to share them in the Steam reviews.
Changed files in this update