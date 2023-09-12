20230903 Mainframe Flip Update Announcement - Fire of Inheritance

【New content】

Third World - Fire of Inheritance

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/3a8c84905ef9da0cfca96ea75ab6b43317aac35d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/714492ff94766f07ba76a5f30372ff9e4e893440.png)[/url]

A brand new map! But play on your own with more spoilers! New weapons, armor, and props! Several NPCs, several bosses, and bosses with both NPCs New card updates from Second World - Dueling World

-Obtained through special means or synthesized

107 Bonfire regenerates health every turn and places a potion hose to fill your library

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/03d7358f4cac4b1837c202b7d39bfc4e818daad2.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/68573caecb32cd7f1edec3a22696401c5f4e756c.png)[/url]

108 Melt Explosion deals damage to all enemies by the number of cards with fire characters

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/13104227b258654eb8e474504b36e941f130a2a0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/170fecdd1f94de84e92ccbc2795187d37e354a0e.png)[/url]

109 Bat 31 restores the summon's own health when attacking

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/fe16ae84d7d96c0d0d97b0228513f7ac5bfe81b3.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/1e3de2b59da294a391f36dc4f98718e644d83404.png)[/url]

110 Quickly kill the opponent's summon during ground stab attacks

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/bedcd184ad398e19606acf277407ae21165e8e56.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/b8afb627f6c3a0a36c11f2c125234aaea229d64e.png)[/url]

111 Treasure Chest is just a harmless box for humans and animals, don't worry

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/84ff514d62feed06f48fd5babdc9bb16b2093b2d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/9be3b21351ef325b6c591508474cad6f1ada9e77.png)[/url]

111-2

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/24907ca6db1889bb8a3181cc227961da2af98d27.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/0c966edc001943429ed14947c6d5a36478b05575.png)[/url]

112. After reverse use, destroy the coin and guess correctly. You exchange health with your opponent and guess incorrectly, but nothing happens

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/8488c560fc22a92fc6bf3c7be544b4100fffed38.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/202face0e24b5f034d7e6be224f57826e64fed71.png)[/url]

113 Unlimited draw to obtain a re draw after deducting a small amount of health and armor

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/3899751ae7b6f24bdd2b77da713748da74346110.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/d4d4ae7bb2a7bcef5a3fb750188f75de801d0b08.png)[/url]

114 Mysterious chefs require sacrificial offerings, which are not needed in special circumstances and can eliminate x

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/bd2f47ad49bbfa88ed2f0113b15944cb5db8be5a.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/df6c213ec50238e752342e6296e514449ced685d.png)[/url]

115 Mirror replicates the attack and health of your opponent's summon

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/3cd02fce740042016b47c179111ef3424e091a01.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/49fca0a869d7bf95c27d80b094466183c5d3f872.png)[/url]

New talents

29 Counterattack Storm - There is a chance to give the opponent a counterattack when attacked

30 Fountain of Magic - Restores a certain amount of magic per turn or step of the battle

31 Double Blade Mighty General - Can equip both hands with the main weapon

Strengthened some talents, including/ruthless and ruthless/non combustible/combat focus/Shoubi Nanshan/magic talents/

Added empty glass bottles for lottery machine items

【New DLC】

Inheritance Fire - Fingertip Fire

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/0e3f96dacf8897d06aad2ac5bb4f1718aa6e69aa.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44175669/454e2ada5ad244b63e719e57268b40d932db0068.png)[/url]

Free DLC, which will be launched later after I understand how to upload DLC,

Computer players don't have to worry about this DLC, which is the Android mobile version of 'Junk Game'.

Convenient for everyone to play without a computer, although I don't know why players who buy games in Steam need this

Additionally, there are some issues with this end. I don't know why only two of my three phones can be installed,

HUAWEI P9 Plus and OPPO R17 are both installed, but my Redmi k60 pro prompts that the version is too old to install

Perhaps some newer phones may fail to install, but I can only express my low technical skills. I'm sorry, they have been turned on.

Also, I apologize for not being able to create and test the Apple version of the game due to the lack of a fruit machine(:з」∠)