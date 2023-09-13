09/13(Wed) Update Information

Share · View all patches · Build 12164111 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 06:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes for 09/13 (Wed) Update

■ Class and Skill Changes

| Katana

Passive Skills

[Skill] Sacred Art: Extermination

Increased damage bonus from 25% to 30%

Increased duration from 3 seconds to 4 seconds

[Skill] Secret Art: Annihilation

[Skill] Secret Art: Annihilation Increased cooldown reduction from 15% to 20%

Increased damage bonus from 18% to 20%

| Bow

Active Skills

[Skill] Quick Shot

Increased damage from 433.3% to 476.6%

Passive Skills

[Skill] Nature’s Grace

Passive Skills [Skill] Nature’s Grace Increase critical accuracy bonus from 20% to 25%

[Skill] Concentration Stance

[Skill] Concentration Stance Increase attack bonus duration from 15 seconds to 18 seconds

| Knuckles

Active Skills

[Skill] Fist of Dominance

Increased dodge chance while using the skill from 20% to 40%

| Scythe

Passive Skills

[Skill] Backlash

Increase damage reduction from 17% to 20%

[Skill] Grim Contract

[Skill] Grim Contract Increased attack bonus from 18% to 20%

Increased defense bonus from 18% to 20%

[Skill] Oppress

[Skill] Oppress Fixed an issue where the taunting effect was not functioning

| Shield

Passive Skills

[Skills] Defiler

Reduced cooldown from 1.5 seconds to 1 second

[Skills] Rage

[Skills] Rage Increased attack bonus from 3.5% to 4%

Increased defense bonus from 3.5% to 4%

| Added New Awakening Skills

Added 1 active skill to each class

■ Dungeon Changes

| Added New Random Raid – Forsaken Ground

Replaced Hatred Hold in New Random Raid slot

T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials can drop beginning at T64 (403,100CP)

*T3 and T4 Badrak weapons or exchange materials do not drop

| Added New Elite Raid – Forsaken Ground

Boss: Glutton

8 players can enter (2 defense, 4 attack, 2 healers)

Minimum Level: 55

*Detailed boss mechanics can be seen in GM Luana’s update video

*Detailed boss mechanics can be seen in GM Luana’s update video Minimum Combat Power: 450,000 (Tier 1), 600,000 (Tier 2)

Reset Time: Saturdays at 05:00 (based on server time)

Weapon enhance stones, equipment, and equipment exchange materials drop based on CP tiers

You can receive mythic weapons, mythic weapon exchange materials, lower tier weapons, and lower tier weapon exchange materials.

*New Badrak weapons and Tedia trinkets do not have separate codex entries.

*New Badrak weapons and Tedia trinkets do not have separate codex entries. T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials are guaranteed to drop in T1 (450,000CP)

T3 and T4 Badrak weapons or exchange materials are guaranteed to drop in T2 (600,000CP)

.

| Changed Random Raid and Rewards

. | Changed Random Raid and Rewards Added Hatred Hold to random raids

Shaping stones, trinkets, and trinket exchange materials drop based on CP tiers

You can receive mythic weapons, mythic weapon exchange materials, lower tier weapons, and lower tier weapon exchange materials.

You can receive mythic trinkets, mythic trinket exchange materials, lower tier trinkets, and lower tier trinket exchange materials.

T3 Tedia trinkets or exchange materials can drop beginning at T64 (403,100)

T4 Unleashed Tedia trinkets or exchange materials can drop beginning at T71 (588,000CP)

.

| Changed Elite Rotation Raids and Rewards

. | Changed Elite Rotation Raids and Rewards Added Hatred Hold to rotation

Changed T1 to 300,000CP and T2 to 450,000CP

T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials can drop at a set probability in T2 (450,000CP)

.

| Changed Equipment Material Exchange

. | Changed Equipment Material Exchange Tedia trinkets: 80 Damaged Thaerons Cores

Unleashed Tedia trinkets: 180 Damaged Thaerons Cores

Badrak weapons: 250 Flawless Thaerons Cores

Unleashed Badrak weapons: 600 Thaerons Cores

Moved Nihilard weapons and Emerus trinkets to the Exchange tab

.

| Added Equipment Materials Returned from Core Upgrade

. | Added Equipment Materials Returned from Core Upgrade Tedia trinkets: 40 Damaged Thaerons Cores

Unleashed Tedia trinkets: 80 Damaged Thaerons Cores

Badrak Weapons: 100 Flawless Thaerons Cores

Unleashed Badrak Weapons: 200 Flawless Thaerons Cores

■ Kingdom Quest Changes

| Added New PvE Mode – Theros Invasion

PvE combat requiring cooperation between members of both factions to defeat monsters appearing continuously within a limited time period

The mission consists of defeating any 100 monsters in the zone

The next wave of monsters appears after a certain amount of time regardless of whether the previous wave has been defeated or not (4 waves total)

Recommended players: 30

Maximum players: 40 (23 channels)

Schedule: Thursdays from 11:00-11:30 and 21:00-21:30 (based on server time)

Main reward is Royal Badges

Boss: [Legion Commander] Arcana

*When defeated, boss rewards can only be claimed once per week

*When defeated, boss rewards can only be claimed once per week Boss rewards include Bloodstones, Random Spirit Boxes, 300 Diamond Boxes, and Ancient Coins (amount varies based on tier)

Mission Rewards by Tier:

T1 (100,000CP): 20,000 Royal Badges

T2 (250,000CP): 50,000 Royal Badges

T3 (400,000CP): 80,000 Royal Badges

T4 (550,000CP): 110,000 Royal Badges

T5 (700,000CP): 140,000 Royal Badges

T6 (850,000CP): 180,000 Royal Badges

■ Spirit Card/Companion Changes

| Added 5 New Spirit Cards – 1 Uncommon, 1 Rare, 1 Epic, 1 Legendary, 1 Mythic

Name: Spring

Tier: Uncommon

Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance

Passive Effects: Maximum HP/HP Regeneration

Name: Diego

Tier: Rare

Equip Effect: Cooldown Reduction

Passive Effects: Attack/Brilliance/Critical Accuracy

Name: Helena

Tier: Epic

Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance

Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/Attack

Name: Undine

Tier: Legendary

Equip Effect: Critical Healing

Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Brilliance/Critical Dodge/Critical Defense

Name: Justia

Tier: Mythic

Equip Effects:

When using a healing skill, your critical healing chance is increased for 5 seconds (cooldown: 10 seconds)

When your HP falls below 50%, your cooldown reduction is increased for 10 seconds (cooldown: 15 seconds)

Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/Defense/Maximum HP

| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 11)

Contains 1 epic or better card from season 11 and 9 common-mythic cards from any season

Price: 2,000 Diamonds

Sale Period: After the update on 09/13/2023 – 10/10/2023 23: 59 :59 AM (based on server time)

| Added Card Codex entry

Legends Come to Life – Defense/Healing Power/Max HP

| Changed Cards in the Point Shop

Removed Cards

Name: Sargedin

Quality: Epic

Name: Aquilo

Quality: Legendary

Name: Hyras

Quality: Legendary

Added Season Cards

Name: Tess

Quality: Epic

Name: Trickster

Quality: Legendary

| Updated Daily Spirit Card

Changed summon pool for each slot based on season change

| Added a New Pet – Millionaire Mole Todd

Quality: Mythic

Profession Bonus: Gathering- Archaeology, Cooking

Passive Effect: Penetration

Equip Bonus: Penetration

■ Achievement Changes

| Added New Companion Achievements

Name: Todd’s Magnificent Weapon

Category: Companion

Requirement: Reach various levels on Millionaire Mole Todd

■ Quality-of-Life Changes

Changed Combat Power Scaling Thresholds

Increased maximum CP to be scaled up to in PvE to 1,000,000CP

Changed PvP scaling to be closer to the actual average CP of players

Added Protection Function to Resurrection Areas

Added buff and debuff to Atalas and Ludark respawn locations

The buffs and debuffs are present in areas where PvP is common, such a Rhantegoth War or Conquest zones

Made Crafting Association Special Forms stackable in the inventory

*Existing forms will not be stacked. Only forms acquired after the update will stack. Added an explanation that guild members who do not participate in guild dungeons will not receive guild dungeon season ranking rewards

■ Other Changes