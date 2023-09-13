09/13(Wed) Update Information

Patch Notes for 09/13 (Wed) Update
■ Class and Skill Changes
| Katana
Passive Skills
[Skill] Sacred Art: Extermination
- Increased damage bonus from 25% to 30%
- Increased duration from 3 seconds to 4 seconds
[Skill] Secret Art: Annihilation
- Increased cooldown reduction from 15% to 20%
- Increased damage bonus from 18% to 20%
| Bow
Active Skills
[Skill] Quick Shot
- Increased damage from 433.3% to 476.6%
Passive Skills
[Skill] Nature’s Grace
- Increase critical accuracy bonus from 20% to 25%
[Skill] Concentration Stance
- Increase attack bonus duration from 15 seconds to 18 seconds
| Knuckles
Active Skills
[Skill] Fist of Dominance
- Increased dodge chance while using the skill from 20% to 40%
| Scythe
Passive Skills
[Skill] Backlash
- Increase damage reduction from 17% to 20%
[Skill] Grim Contract
- Increased attack bonus from 18% to 20%
- Increased defense bonus from 18% to 20%
[Skill] Oppress
- Fixed an issue where the taunting effect was not functioning
| Shield
Passive Skills
[Skills] Defiler
- Reduced cooldown from 1.5 seconds to 1 second
[Skills] Rage
- Increased attack bonus from 3.5% to 4%
- Increased defense bonus from 3.5% to 4%
| Added New Awakening Skills
- Added 1 active skill to each class
■ Dungeon Changes
| Added New Random Raid – Forsaken Ground
- Replaced Hatred Hold in New Random Raid slot
- T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials can drop beginning at T64 (403,100CP)
*T3 and T4 Badrak weapons or exchange materials do not drop
| Added New Elite Raid – Forsaken Ground
- Boss: Glutton
- 8 players can enter (2 defense, 4 attack, 2 healers)
- Minimum Level: 55
*Detailed boss mechanics can be seen in GM Luana’s update video
- Minimum Combat Power: 450,000 (Tier 1), 600,000 (Tier 2)
- Reset Time: Saturdays at 05:00 (based on server time)
- Weapon enhance stones, equipment, and equipment exchange materials drop based on CP tiers
- You can receive mythic weapons, mythic weapon exchange materials, lower tier weapons, and lower tier weapon exchange materials.
*New Badrak weapons and Tedia trinkets do not have separate codex entries.
- T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials are guaranteed to drop in T1 (450,000CP)
- T3 and T4 Badrak weapons or exchange materials are guaranteed to drop in T2 (600,000CP)
| Changed Random Raid and Rewards
- Added Hatred Hold to random raids
- Shaping stones, trinkets, and trinket exchange materials drop based on CP tiers
- You can receive mythic weapons, mythic weapon exchange materials, lower tier weapons, and lower tier weapon exchange materials.
- You can receive mythic trinkets, mythic trinket exchange materials, lower tier trinkets, and lower tier trinket exchange materials.
- T3 Tedia trinkets or exchange materials can drop beginning at T64 (403,100)
- T4 Unleashed Tedia trinkets or exchange materials can drop beginning at T71 (588,000CP)
| Changed Elite Rotation Raids and Rewards
- Added Hatred Hold to rotation
- Changed T1 to 300,000CP and T2 to 450,000CP
- T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials can drop at a set probability in T2 (450,000CP)
| Changed Equipment Material Exchange
- Tedia trinkets: 80 Damaged Thaerons Cores
- Unleashed Tedia trinkets: 180 Damaged Thaerons Cores
- Badrak weapons: 250 Flawless Thaerons Cores
- Unleashed Badrak weapons: 600 Thaerons Cores
- Moved Nihilard weapons and Emerus trinkets to the Exchange tab
| Added Equipment Materials Returned from Core Upgrade
- Tedia trinkets: 40 Damaged Thaerons Cores
- Unleashed Tedia trinkets: 80 Damaged Thaerons Cores
- Badrak Weapons: 100 Flawless Thaerons Cores
- Unleashed Badrak Weapons: 200 Flawless Thaerons Cores
■ Kingdom Quest Changes
| Added New PvE Mode – Theros Invasion
- PvE combat requiring cooperation between members of both factions to defeat monsters appearing continuously within a limited time period
- The mission consists of defeating any 100 monsters in the zone
- The next wave of monsters appears after a certain amount of time regardless of whether the previous wave has been defeated or not (4 waves total)
- Recommended players: 30
- Maximum players: 40 (23 channels)
- Schedule: Thursdays from 11:00-11:30 and 21:00-21:30 (based on server time)
- Main reward is Royal Badges
- Boss: [Legion Commander] Arcana
*When defeated, boss rewards can only be claimed once per week
- Boss rewards include Bloodstones, Random Spirit Boxes, 300 Diamond Boxes, and Ancient Coins (amount varies based on tier)
Mission Rewards by Tier:
T1 (100,000CP): 20,000 Royal Badges
T2 (250,000CP): 50,000 Royal Badges
T3 (400,000CP): 80,000 Royal Badges
T4 (550,000CP): 110,000 Royal Badges
T5 (700,000CP): 140,000 Royal Badges
T6 (850,000CP): 180,000 Royal Badges
■ Spirit Card/Companion Changes
| Added 5 New Spirit Cards – 1 Uncommon, 1 Rare, 1 Epic, 1 Legendary, 1 Mythic
Name: Spring
Tier: Uncommon
Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance
Passive Effects: Maximum HP/HP Regeneration
Name: Diego
Tier: Rare
Equip Effect: Cooldown Reduction
Passive Effects: Attack/Brilliance/Critical Accuracy
Name: Helena
Tier: Epic
Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance
Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/Attack
Name: Undine
Tier: Legendary
Equip Effect: Critical Healing
Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Brilliance/Critical Dodge/Critical Defense
Name: Justia
Tier: Mythic
Equip Effects:
- When using a healing skill, your critical healing chance is increased for 5 seconds (cooldown: 10 seconds)
- When your HP falls below 50%, your cooldown reduction is increased for 10 seconds (cooldown: 15 seconds)
Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/Defense/Maximum HP
| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 11)
- Contains 1 epic or better card from season 11 and 9 common-mythic cards from any season
- Price: 2,000 Diamonds
- Sale Period: After the update on 09/13/2023 – 10/10/2023 23: 59 :59 AM (based on server time)
| Added Card Codex entry
- Legends Come to Life – Defense/Healing Power/Max HP
| Changed Cards in the Point Shop
Removed Cards
Name: Sargedin
Quality: Epic
Name: Aquilo
Quality: Legendary
Name: Hyras
Quality: Legendary
Added Season Cards
Name: Tess
Quality: Epic
Name: Trickster
Quality: Legendary
| Updated Daily Spirit Card
- Changed summon pool for each slot based on season change
| Added a New Pet – Millionaire Mole Todd
Quality: Mythic
Profession Bonus: Gathering- Archaeology, Cooking
Passive Effect: Penetration
Equip Bonus: Penetration
■ Achievement Changes
| Added New Companion Achievements
Name: Todd’s Magnificent Weapon
Category: Companion
Requirement: Reach various levels on Millionaire Mole Todd
■ Quality-of-Life Changes
- Changed Combat Power Scaling Thresholds
- Increased maximum CP to be scaled up to in PvE to 1,000,000CP
- Changed PvP scaling to be closer to the actual average CP of players
- Added Protection Function to Resurrection Areas
- Added buff and debuff to Atalas and Ludark respawn locations
- The buffs and debuffs are present in areas where PvP is common, such a Rhantegoth War or Conquest zones
- Made Crafting Association Special Forms stackable in the inventory
*Existing forms will not be stacked. Only forms acquired after the update will stack.
- Added an explanation that guild members who do not participate in guild dungeons will not receive guild dungeon season ranking rewards
■ Other Changes
- Fixed an issue where changing characters would result in the previous character’s guild chat history being displayed
- Fixed an issue where the system mail title was not displayed when sending guild dungeon season rewards
