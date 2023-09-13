 Skip to content

TRAHA Global update for 13 September 2023

09/13(Wed) Update Information

09/13(Wed) Update Information

Patch Notes for 09/13 (Wed) Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for 09/13 (Wed) Update

■ Class and Skill Changes
| Katana
Passive Skills
[Skill] Sacred Art: Extermination

  • Increased damage bonus from 25% to 30%
  • Increased duration from 3 seconds to 4 seconds
    [Skill] Secret Art: Annihilation
  • Increased cooldown reduction from 15% to 20%
  • Increased damage bonus from 18% to 20%

| Bow
Active Skills
[Skill] Quick Shot

  • Increased damage from 433.3% to 476.6%
    Passive Skills
    [Skill] Nature’s Grace
  • Increase critical accuracy bonus from 20% to 25%
    [Skill] Concentration Stance
  • Increase attack bonus duration from 15 seconds to 18 seconds

| Knuckles
Active Skills
[Skill] Fist of Dominance

  • Increased dodge chance while using the skill from 20% to 40%

| Scythe
Passive Skills
[Skill] Backlash

  • Increase damage reduction from 17% to 20%
    [Skill] Grim Contract
  • Increased attack bonus from 18% to 20%
  • Increased defense bonus from 18% to 20%
    [Skill] Oppress
  • Fixed an issue where the taunting effect was not functioning

| Shield
Passive Skills
[Skills] Defiler

  • Reduced cooldown from 1.5 seconds to 1 second
    [Skills] Rage
  • Increased attack bonus from 3.5% to 4%
  • Increased defense bonus from 3.5% to 4%

| Added New Awakening Skills

  • Added 1 active skill to each class

■ Dungeon Changes
| Added New Random Raid – Forsaken Ground

  • Replaced Hatred Hold in New Random Raid slot
  • T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials can drop beginning at T64 (403,100CP)
    *T3 and T4 Badrak weapons or exchange materials do not drop

| Added New Elite Raid – Forsaken Ground

  • Boss: Glutton
  • 8 players can enter (2 defense, 4 attack, 2 healers)
  • Minimum Level: 55
    *Detailed boss mechanics can be seen in GM Luana’s update video
  • Minimum Combat Power: 450,000 (Tier 1), 600,000 (Tier 2)
  • Reset Time: Saturdays at 05:00 (based on server time)
  • Weapon enhance stones, equipment, and equipment exchange materials drop based on CP tiers
  • You can receive mythic weapons, mythic weapon exchange materials, lower tier weapons, and lower tier weapon exchange materials.
    *New Badrak weapons and Tedia trinkets do not have separate codex entries.
  • T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials are guaranteed to drop in T1 (450,000CP)
  • T3 and T4 Badrak weapons or exchange materials are guaranteed to drop in T2 (600,000CP)
    .
    | Changed Random Raid and Rewards
  • Added Hatred Hold to random raids
  • Shaping stones, trinkets, and trinket exchange materials drop based on CP tiers
  • You can receive mythic weapons, mythic weapon exchange materials, lower tier weapons, and lower tier weapon exchange materials.
  • You can receive mythic trinkets, mythic trinket exchange materials, lower tier trinkets, and lower tier trinket exchange materials.
  • T3 Tedia trinkets or exchange materials can drop beginning at T64 (403,100)
  • T4 Unleashed Tedia trinkets or exchange materials can drop beginning at T71 (588,000CP)
    .
    | Changed Elite Rotation Raids and Rewards
  • Added Hatred Hold to rotation
  • Changed T1 to 300,000CP and T2 to 450,000CP
  • T1 and T2 Nihilard weapons or exchange materials can drop at a set probability in T2 (450,000CP)
    .
    | Changed Equipment Material Exchange
  • Tedia trinkets: 80 Damaged Thaerons Cores
  • Unleashed Tedia trinkets: 180 Damaged Thaerons Cores
  • Badrak weapons: 250 Flawless Thaerons Cores
  • Unleashed Badrak weapons: 600 Thaerons Cores
  • Moved Nihilard weapons and Emerus trinkets to the Exchange tab
    .
    | Added Equipment Materials Returned from Core Upgrade
  • Tedia trinkets: 40 Damaged Thaerons Cores
  • Unleashed Tedia trinkets: 80 Damaged Thaerons Cores
  • Badrak Weapons: 100 Flawless Thaerons Cores
  • Unleashed Badrak Weapons: 200 Flawless Thaerons Cores

■ Kingdom Quest Changes
| Added New PvE Mode – Theros Invasion

  • PvE combat requiring cooperation between members of both factions to defeat monsters appearing continuously within a limited time period
  • The mission consists of defeating any 100 monsters in the zone
  • The next wave of monsters appears after a certain amount of time regardless of whether the previous wave has been defeated or not (4 waves total)
  • Recommended players: 30
  • Maximum players: 40 (23 channels)
  • Schedule: Thursdays from 11:00-11:30 and 21:00-21:30 (based on server time)
  • Main reward is Royal Badges
  • Boss: [Legion Commander] Arcana
    *When defeated, boss rewards can only be claimed once per week
  • Boss rewards include Bloodstones, Random Spirit Boxes, 300 Diamond Boxes, and Ancient Coins (amount varies based on tier)
    Mission Rewards by Tier:
    T1 (100,000CP): 20,000 Royal Badges
    T2 (250,000CP): 50,000 Royal Badges
    T3 (400,000CP): 80,000 Royal Badges
    T4 (550,000CP): 110,000 Royal Badges
    T5 (700,000CP): 140,000 Royal Badges
    T6 (850,000CP): 180,000 Royal Badges

■ Spirit Card/Companion Changes
| Added 5 New Spirit Cards – 1 Uncommon, 1 Rare, 1 Epic, 1 Legendary, 1 Mythic
Name: Spring
Tier: Uncommon
Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance
Passive Effects: Maximum HP/HP Regeneration

Name: Diego
Tier: Rare
Equip Effect: Cooldown Reduction
Passive Effects: Attack/Brilliance/Critical Accuracy

Name: Helena
Tier: Epic
Equip Effect: Critical Healing Chance
Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/Attack

Name: Undine
Tier: Legendary
Equip Effect: Critical Healing
Passive Effects: Maximum HP/Brilliance/Critical Dodge/Critical Defense

Name: Justia
Tier: Mythic
Equip Effects:

  • When using a healing skill, your critical healing chance is increased for 5 seconds (cooldown: 10 seconds)
  • When your HP falls below 50%, your cooldown reduction is increased for 10 seconds (cooldown: 15 seconds)
    Passive Effects: Brilliance x2/Defense/Maximum HP

| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 11)

  • Contains 1 epic or better card from season 11 and 9 common-mythic cards from any season
  • Price: 2,000 Diamonds
  • Sale Period: After the update on 09/13/2023 – 10/10/2023 23: 59 :59 AM (based on server time)

| Added Card Codex entry

  • Legends Come to Life – Defense/Healing Power/Max HP

| Changed Cards in the Point Shop
Removed Cards
Name: Sargedin
Quality: Epic

Name: Aquilo
Quality: Legendary

Name: Hyras
Quality: Legendary

Added Season Cards
Name: Tess
Quality: Epic

Name: Trickster
Quality: Legendary

| Updated Daily Spirit Card

  • Changed summon pool for each slot based on season change

| Added a New Pet – Millionaire Mole Todd
Quality: Mythic
Profession Bonus: Gathering- Archaeology, Cooking
Passive Effect: Penetration
Equip Bonus: Penetration

■ Achievement Changes
| Added New Companion Achievements
Name: Todd’s Magnificent Weapon
Category: Companion
Requirement: Reach various levels on Millionaire Mole Todd

■ Quality-of-Life Changes

  1. Changed Combat Power Scaling Thresholds
  • Increased maximum CP to be scaled up to in PvE to 1,000,000CP
  • Changed PvP scaling to be closer to the actual average CP of players
  1. Added Protection Function to Resurrection Areas
  • Added buff and debuff to Atalas and Ludark respawn locations
  • The buffs and debuffs are present in areas where PvP is common, such a Rhantegoth War or Conquest zones
  1. Made Crafting Association Special Forms stackable in the inventory
    *Existing forms will not be stacked. Only forms acquired after the update will stack.
  2. Added an explanation that guild members who do not participate in guild dungeons will not receive guild dungeon season ranking rewards

■ Other Changes

  1. Fixed an issue where changing characters would result in the previous character’s guild chat history being displayed
  2. Fixed an issue where the system mail title was not displayed when sending guild dungeon season rewards

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2119491 Depot 2119491
  • Loading history…
