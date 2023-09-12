Hotfix v1.0.0.1

Hey,
Here's the first critical hotfix after some community feedback!
Fixed
- Fixed multicast issue with player speed
- Fixed animation widget not playing correctly
- Fixed decal issue
- Fixed collision issues where players could get stuck
Changes/Added
- Scaled keys up so they are easier to see
Thanks again for your critical feedback, we absolutely love hearing from the community and any changes, fixes or feedback is vitally important to us so thank you again!
As a side note: Please expect another hotfix coming soon with even more optimisation and fixes from community feedback!
Thankyou.
-B
