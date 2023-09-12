 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arcanum update for 12 September 2023

Hotfix v1.0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12164096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

Here's the first critical hotfix after some community feedback!

Fixed

  • Fixed multicast issue with player speed
  • Fixed animation widget not playing correctly
  • Fixed decal issue
  • Fixed collision issues where players could get stuck

Changes/Added

  • Scaled keys up so they are easier to see

Thanks again for your critical feedback, we absolutely love hearing from the community and any changes, fixes or feedback is vitally important to us so thank you again!

As a side note: Please expect another hotfix coming soon with even more optimisation and fixes from community feedback!

Thankyou.
-B

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2498461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link