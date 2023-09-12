Hotfix v1.0.0.1

Hey,

Here's the first critical hotfix after some community feedback!

Fixed

Fixed multicast issue with player speed

Fixed animation widget not playing correctly

Fixed decal issue

Fixed collision issues where players could get stuck

Changes/Added

Scaled keys up so they are easier to see

Thanks again for your critical feedback, we absolutely love hearing from the community and any changes, fixes or feedback is vitally important to us so thank you again!

As a side note: Please expect another hotfix coming soon with even more optimisation and fixes from community feedback!

Thankyou.

-B