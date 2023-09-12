Hotfix v0.5-167

Share · View all patches · Build 12164007 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 00:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi farmers,

We've made more bug fixes available with this update. Here are the notes:

Bugfixes:

Fix Controller not working on day income UI.

Fix silo building style 2 saves 100 max capacity instead of 300

Fix some scarecrows that cannot be craftable even after purchasing from the shop.

Fix vitamin prices and descriptions and medicine descriptions.

Fix issues with animals not being able to get out of the ranch building and will stand still in front of the building.

Fix the animal missing in the ranch building when you try to change the style of the farm building.

Fix silo preview style.

Fix body mass preference not applied to character customizer on some UI.

Fix rare crashes when loading debris on the farm.

Attempt to fix auto chest causing crash on load.

Fix the bug when the player wears a panda outfit and goes to Merfolk form; the hair becomes bald

Fix cutscene character not handling player body mass preference.

Fix popiah not cookable.

Improvements:

Scarecrow Crafting Recipe Implemented

Add new scarecrows in the merit shop

Minor optimization to cooking UI.

Thanks for the bug reports, we'll keep working on this for a smoother experience.

Stairway Games