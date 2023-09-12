Hotfix v0.5-167

Hi farmers,
We've made more bug fixes available with this update. Here are the notes:
Bugfixes:
- Fix Controller not working on day income UI.
- Fix silo building style 2 saves 100 max capacity instead of 300
- Fix some scarecrows that cannot be craftable even after purchasing from the shop.
- Fix vitamin prices and descriptions and medicine descriptions.
- Fix issues with animals not being able to get out of the ranch building and will stand still in front of the building.
- Fix the animal missing in the ranch building when you try to change the style of the farm building.
- Fix silo preview style.
- Fix body mass preference not applied to character customizer on some UI.
- Fix rare crashes when loading debris on the farm.
- Attempt to fix auto chest causing crash on load.
- Fix the bug when the player wears a panda outfit and goes to Merfolk form; the hair becomes bald
- Fix cutscene character not handling player body mass preference.
- Fix popiah not cookable.
Improvements:
- Scarecrow Crafting Recipe Implemented
- Add new scarecrows in the merit shop
- Minor optimization to cooking UI.
Thanks for the bug reports, we'll keep working on this for a smoother experience.
Stairway Games
Changed files in this update