Coral Island update for 12 September 2023

Hotfix v0.5-167

Build 12164007

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi farmers,

We've made more bug fixes available with this update. Here are the notes:

Bugfixes:

  • Fix Controller not working on day income UI.
  • Fix silo building style 2 saves 100 max capacity instead of 300
  • Fix some scarecrows that cannot be craftable even after purchasing from the shop.
  • Fix vitamin prices and descriptions and medicine descriptions.
  • Fix issues with animals not being able to get out of the ranch building and will stand still in front of the building.
  • Fix the animal missing in the ranch building when you try to change the style of the farm building.
  • Fix silo preview style.
  • Fix body mass preference not applied to character customizer on some UI.
  • Fix rare crashes when loading debris on the farm.
  • Attempt to fix auto chest causing crash on load.
  • Fix the bug when the player wears a panda outfit and goes to Merfolk form; the hair becomes bald
  • Fix cutscene character not handling player body mass preference.
  • Fix popiah not cookable.

Improvements:

  • Scarecrow Crafting Recipe Implemented
  • Add new scarecrows in the merit shop
  • Minor optimization to cooking UI.

Thanks for the bug reports, we'll keep working on this for a smoother experience.

Stairway Games

