Patch 1.0.1

Today marks our first postrelease patch! We've got more updates coming soon, but here are a few we wanted to put out there first. The main focus is creating a better experience on Steam Deck and other similar setups.

Small Screen Readability

Adjusted all size of all onscreen text for readability at smaller screen sizes. As a result, astronaut info and tooltips have a different shape. In addition, some trait descriptions have been edited for brevity (with nothing of consequence lost).

Input

Reworded some tutorial messages to be more input-neutral

Disabled WASD key movement to fix some input bugs. I'm 99% sure nobody was using that, but let us know in Discord if you were.

Bug Fixes - "Earning Your Wings" Mission

Fixed second astronaut's stats appearing inaccurately on first day

Fixed second astronaut losing training when gaining a personality

Fixed chance of High Priests demanding irrelevant promises

Fixed music bug during first day of launch week

Bug Fixes - Other

Added missing path in Prestige Drama mapestry

Fixed Prestige Drama logic bug where supporting Clappy wouldn't let you run a PSA

Fixed some typos

We've been listening to your feedback, and we have some more plans for improvements on the horizon. For more bug reports or feature requests, feel free to visit our Discord server. Thanks for playing Astronaut: The Best!