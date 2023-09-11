Version 1.13

Patch Notes

New in this version is:

New monster: The darkness

New scroll: Scroll of Summon Sylph

New staff: Staff of Trapping

Hybrid art style can now be set for monsters and items

Banners are hung up in dark rooms

Altered the minimap to be more roguelike

Boosted the xp for killing a black unicorn

Shrunk the size of the nymph sprite

New behavior for the fairy

Other small tweaks and fixes

A decent sized update for you guys. For this update I've been working on slowly changing monster pathfinding to add new behaviors. For instance the fairy will now truly wander around the dungeon floor as opposed to before where she would always be trying to move toward the player like a normal monster.

And so I have added a new monster to also take advantage of this behavior. The darkness will spawn in as a wandering monster and will re-darken any tiles you have uncovered while exploring the level.

To counter this, the new summon sylph scroll will summon in 6 sylphs that will move about the level (through walls even) lighting up any floors and walls they pass though. Sometimes they will fly over the stairs tile so check your map every once in a while after you read the scroll.

The wand of trapping will place a trap sigil on any floor tile you point it at. Any monster that steps on the sigil is guaranteed to take damage. The damage the monsters take decreases as they continue to step on it until the sigil disappears.

And finally it took a bit of work but I have finally added the hybrid ascii graphic style for monster and items. So hopefully you guys like how they look!

As always let me know if you encounter any bugs or crashes! Thanks!