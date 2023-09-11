Patch Notes September 11 2023

- Fixed crashes when exiting planets (these may still happen if you haven't yet saved your planet in this update)
- Fixed lighting bugs
- Added water color selector
- Added cloud refresh button
- Added resolution options
- Added window icon
- Added colorable noisy biome
