 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terra Toy Playtest update for 11 September 2023

Patch Notes September 11 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12163808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crashes when exiting planets (these may still happen if you haven't yet saved your planet in this update)
  • Fixed lighting bugs
  • Added water color selector
  • Added cloud refresh button
  • Added resolution options
  • Added window icon
  • Added colorable noisy biome

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2517671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link