All-Stars Update

All-star game - added an All-Star game button to the league screen. All-Star game can be played as often as you like during the season. No stats or injuries are kept permanently. After 50 plays in the All-Star game players will be benched for backups to cycle most of the all-stars in.

Added 1.5X speed option to the game

Increase the value assigned for STR in calculating overall, runner and gunner ratings. Very minor adjustment to racial bonuses in player creation due to the increased value of STR.

Slight increase in the value of Pass and VIS for Runner calculation

Many UI changes both on and off the field. Altered many of the fonts used.

Increased size and tweaked player icons. NEW BRUTALITY ICON.

Removed Red Icons for low traits to use Orange and Red for Brutality

Over 100 will now get a Pink Icon

Bug fixes

Fixed issues with certain player names causing issues with recording records properly

Fixed alteration of records data when exiting to main menu and using a brand new league

Fixed rare bug where certain plays out of bounds caused loss of 2 downs

Fixed safeties not giving a TD credit to the tackler