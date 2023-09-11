-
Return of the Scrapper, makes money now.
-
Reduced Gold numbers by a multiplier of 10.
-
Rebalanced a bunch of gold prices and stuff.
-
Reduced chance of more than 2 Treasure Chests per world.
-
Pit now starts at floor 10 instead of floor 6.
-
Added un-infusers to the Pit.
-
Pit now has shops every 5 floors.
-
You can now buy infusion slot upgrades in Pit for a lot of money.
-
Fixed Spears not working with Combo.
-
Fixed Treasure Chests sometimes having a Bag of Gold instead of an item.
-
Fixed Bag of Gold not being considered a consumable and being able to receive enchantments.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 11 September 2023
Scrapper's Back, Gold & Pit Adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2204591 Depot 2204591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update