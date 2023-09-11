Scrapper's Back, Gold & Pit Adjustments

Return of the Scrapper, makes money now.

Reduced Gold numbers by a multiplier of 10.

Rebalanced a bunch of gold prices and stuff.

Reduced chance of more than 2 Treasure Chests per world.

Pit now starts at floor 10 instead of floor 6.

Added un-infusers to the Pit.

Pit now has shops every 5 floors.

You can now buy infusion slot upgrades in Pit for a lot of money.

Fixed Spears not working with Combo.

Fixed Treasure Chests sometimes having a Bag of Gold instead of an item.