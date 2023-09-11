 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 11 September 2023

Scrapper's Back, Gold & Pit Adjustments

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Return of the Scrapper, makes money now.

  • Reduced Gold numbers by a multiplier of 10.

  • Rebalanced a bunch of gold prices and stuff.

  • Reduced chance of more than 2 Treasure Chests per world.

  • Pit now starts at floor 10 instead of floor 6.

  • Added un-infusers to the Pit.

  • Pit now has shops every 5 floors.

  • You can now buy infusion slot upgrades in Pit for a lot of money.

  • Fixed Spears not working with Combo.

  • Fixed Treasure Chests sometimes having a Bag of Gold instead of an item.

  • Fixed Bag of Gold not being considered a consumable and being able to receive enchantments.

