Update 1.14 brings "Down By the Riverside" and other improvements!

Version 1.14 is live! This update mostly adds some nice quality-of-life features, but also adds the new track "Down By the Riverside!"

Please note: as always, some of the changes here may require users to update their mods!

Scoring has changed very slightly! We added new code that should make it much easier to play short, fast notes without "missing the gap." However, this means that a lot of tracks will suddenly get a bit easier, so we adjusted a few other variables very slightly in order to balance things out.

Full changelog:

New track: "Down by the Riverside!"

"Down by the Riverside!" Scoring tweak: The game is more lenient in regards to "missing the gap" between notes. This change should be very noticeable in some tracks, such as "Hava Nagila."

Scoring tweak: Each frame you miss a note now counts slightly more (value raised from 0.20 to 0.22), making gameplay slightly more difficult.

Scoring tweak: Threshold to achieve any rank above F has been raised 1.5%, making achieving an S slightly more difficult. Getting an "S" shouldn't be that easy!

New Settings: In the Settings menu, you can now configure which keyboard keys play the trombone. We recommend turning off all of the keys you don't use!

New Settings: In the Settings menu, you can now adjust backing track volume.

New Settings: In the Settings menu, you can now disable mouse clicks for tooting the trombone (this was in the last version but we forgot to add it to the announcement).

Two new patterns added to Trombone Customizer, including the checkerboard ska thing.

thing. Adjusted input code so that a "gap" will be registered when switching between two keyboard keys during 1 frame. Previously, if you alternated keys quickly, there was a chance that a gap would not register.

Don't forget... if this update breaks your game for any reason, you can roll back to previous versions by right clicking the game in Steam, choosing "Properties," and going to the "Betas" tab.

Default: The main branch, using the newest version. Please use this if you can!

Last_Update (NEW BRANCH): Use the LAST update rather than the newest one. Currently, this means you will get 1.13 instead of 1.14.

Use the LAST update rather than the newest one. Currently, this means you will get 1.13 instead of 1.14. Previous_Version: Uses a significantly older version of the game, currently 1.096A.

Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for your patience!

-Holy Wow Studios