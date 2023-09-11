Warlord Chapter 15 alpha (0.14.8)

NOTE: This is an alpha build of chapter 15. There are some incomplete parts (see "TODO" section for details). Changes are still in progress so if you want to wait for the final release chapter 15 release, do so. Otherwise, have fun and leave feedback if you want!

In Warlord chapter 15, MC attacks the Imperial Capital

Changes:

Chapter 15

New Gallery (see notes)

Replaced some chapter 14 images with hybrid renders

Replaced some chapter 3 images with hybrid animations

2 new achievements (Steam-only)

2 new "ELITE" animations

Changed Chapter 14 options: "Castrate" option available for lust+chaos path.

Gallery Notes: Gallery is not comprehensive. It contains select clips from each scene and variations from the different game paths. It should be a good indicator that you've found all the content if you want to try all game paths.

TODO: