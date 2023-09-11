Goosey Guess just became automated!

You guys asked for it and it is here! Goosey Guess now has a fully automated "Host" mode where chat can play without you having to guess! In Host mode, you can set the timer for how long Last Call should be along with how much time should pass between rounds. The game will not only start the round automatically but Last Call is now fully automated as well. No more forgetting to click the Last Call button! Our new automated camera provides an improved visual experience as well as allowing for chat to fully view the items without you moving the camera. You can set it, forget it and let chat enjoy the game without your attention to it. We have also added some frequently requested QoL changes.
Patch Notes 2.2.03
- The camera code has been redesigned to allow for better viewing angles, particularly from the top-down. The zoom on the camera is now much smoother.
- An automated camera has been added.
- The container can now automatically be hidden as the round starts.
- [Streamer Mode] An option to automatically begin the next round after a certain amount of time has been added.
- [Streamer Mode] Host mode has been added. If "Streamer Mode" is enabled, a new option is available in the play settings that allow you to host the game without guessing.
- [Streamer Mode] An option to automatically begin the "Last Call" countdown has been added.
- [Streamer Mode] Options for the "Last Call" countdown have been added to allow a maximum of 5 minutes.
- [Streamer Mode] The streamer's guess will update automatically in the list of guesses as it changes as opposed to at the end of the round.
- [Streamer Mode] Rankings have been added to the results panel.
Changed files in this update