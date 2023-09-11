Goosey Guess just became automated!

You guys asked for it and it is here! Goosey Guess now has a fully automated "Host" mode where chat can play without you having to guess! In Host mode, you can set the timer for how long Last Call should be along with how much time should pass between rounds. The game will not only start the round automatically but Last Call is now fully automated as well. No more forgetting to click the Last Call button! Our new automated camera provides an improved visual experience as well as allowing for chat to fully view the items without you moving the camera. You can set it, forget it and let chat enjoy the game without your attention to it. We have also added some frequently requested QoL changes.

Patch Notes 2.2.03