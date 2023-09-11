9/11/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.21.0 (Companion Chatter System)

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game!

The main focus of this update is the new companion chatter system. I've thought about how to add this system for a while, but I finally got it working in a way that adds some flavor to the game and is lightweight so it doesn't cause any lag or slowdown in gameplay.

Basically, companions will now occasionally make small comments here about different things. They are randomized, but are unique to each companion. There are 12 unique phrases per companion right now and 1 that any of them can say, except for drones. They share a list of 6 only.

I've been trying to make companions feel more like they are actually part of the game world, have some personality beyond just being a combat assistant, and wanted to make them feel more unique. This goes along with the recent update that made it so you can speak directly to them. I feel like this should help a bit.

Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * Fixed some typos * Fixed some dialogue text formatting inconsistencies **Changes & Additions:** * Added some new global end comments for companions after combat * Added custom end comments for drone companions after combat * Communicate ability will no longer show in the combat skill list * Communicate ability is now hotkeyed to "T" - pressing T will now allow you to quickly chat with your party * Updated Controls scene * Updated Quick Reference scene * Tracked quest names are now displayed in light green on the main screen * Tracked quest names are now displayed in light green on the quest screen * Quest location text is now displayed in purple on the quest screen * Quest giver text is now displayed in pink on the quest screen * Added a randomized chatter system for companions (In the current party - the more active companions you have, the higher chance of chatter happening) * Added 13 chatter variants for each companion (Drones got 6 but they share the list) * Caffeine Tablets now recover 50 stamina for the main character * Slightly lowered font size for pop up messages

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for me. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː