Public Beta for Patch v1.1.0f

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Game saves ARE backward compatible with the last patch (v1.1.0e). Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible, so you can play with those who still have v1.1.0e.

Instructions on how to get the beta are at the bottom of this post.

BETA 1

NEW:

In-Game Messages: Added a multi-delete option.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Pups now prioritize going into den, howling with packmates, over eating food.

Lost River: Reduced the odds of stray dog den raids.

Game difficulty setting is now remembered when going back to main menu and starting new games.

Removed wolf skull on fossilized tree stump in Amethyst's Fossil Forest (to avoid confusion with new skulls).

BUGS FIXED:

Research airplane freezes in the sky if wolf that it's tracking dies.

Sometimes game window resizes itself.

Multiplayer: Trap errors on Host when client player gets trapped, causing problems.

Text wrapping issues on Bio labels on Pack info tab.

When getting a new mate before Endless Summer, family tree is regenerated, but it shouldn't be, not yet.

A few notification texts say "(sprite)" instead of the correct tag for displaying the sprite.

When screen is faded out, input is not disabled if there is an input notification on screen.

Appropriate notification texts are not displayed when ironwolf dies and have pups.

Mate tries to put pups in den (and possibly triggering flooding popup) when switching from one lone hunt state to another.

Pup sometimes twitches back and forth when trying to get to food.

Predators engaged in a den raid sometimes follow mate when on a hunting excursion, making it impossible for player to deal with them and end the raid.

Player can't pick up a pup that the mate has just woofed to go into the den.

Pup navigation issue when trying to sleep with another pup close to player.

Cougar takes a long time to reach player-pack if the player has moved away from it (during a journey).

Fox carcass fur doesn't respond correctly to player's fur quality settings.

On low graphics quality levels, a chunk of terrain is missing in the distance on Amethyst Mountain.

Lost River: The cow skull counts towards the multiplayer Headhunters achievement, but should not.

Lost River: Deep snow can get very deep on western rural roads.

Lost River: No short grass around dens in fall season.

Lost River: Pups can't reach food near airplane den.

Lost River: Rival wolves can pass through cattle ranch fence.

Lost River: Learn to Hunt quest intro shows tip text.

Minor water and terrain issues.

