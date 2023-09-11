Patch #9 Locking Assets & Play mode

Greetings creators!

We're thrilled to present you with our latest patch, which includes features like asset locking, new play modes, and solutions to several minor bugs that you've shared with us.

Asset Locking

Within mtion studio, assets can now be securely locked in place using the lock icon. Locate this feature both in the property panel and the hierarchy view when you select an element. Once an asset is locked, it will remain static, regardless of other selections or edits.

Play Mode

Immerse yourself in our newly added "play" mode. When activated, any activity within your clubhouse will be restored to its pre-play state upon exit. This feature is especially useful for those dynamic physics-based objects. Should they be disrupted or destroyed during interactions, a simple exit will restore everything to its original state.

Resolved issues preventing clubhouse loading.

Addressed the z-fighting display glitch that resulted in black spot shimmers.

Corrected the camera selection problem experienced when sequentially loading multiple clubhouses.

Your insights and feedback drive our improvements. Keep them coming! Connect with us directly on Discord. We're dedicated to refining mtion studio to offer the best user experience possible. Dive in and explore the new features!

Happy Creating,

The mtion studio team