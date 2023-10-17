Watch Wanderers Crush the Vampiric Invasion During Season of Blood’s Launch

A fanged scourge seeks to prey upon Sanctuary’s denizens during Diablo IV's Season of Blood. From October 17–24, join a rotating, global cast of fearless content creators as they snuff out the source of the vampiric invasion and drive their sword into its insidious originator. We will be featuring frequent livestreams from content creators, so regardless of where you are, you can join in on the slaughter. For more information on Season of Blood, visit this article.