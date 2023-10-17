 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Diablo® IV update for 17 October 2023

Watch Wanderers Crush the Vampiric Invasion During Season of Blood’s Launch

Share · View all patches · Build 12162508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A fanged scourge seeks to prey upon Sanctuary’s denizens during Diablo IV's Season of Blood. From October 17–24, join a rotating, global cast of fearless content creators as they snuff out the source of the vampiric invasion and drive their sword into its insidious originator. We will be featuring frequent livestreams from content creators, so regardless of where you are, you can join in on the slaughter. For more information on Season of Blood, visit this article.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link